East Williamsburg affordable housing lottery opens

There are six one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments available.

Eight apartments in East Williamsburg are up for grabs via the city’s affordable housing lottery.

Six one-bedroom units at 845 Grand St. will rent for $1,020 and two, two-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,224.

The one-bedroom units are available to one-person households making between $34,972 and $38,100 annually or two-person households making between $34,972 and $43,500.

The two-bedroom units will be open to New Yorkers making between $41,966 and $54,360, depending on their household size.

The building includes a rooftop terrace, gym and laundry room. Qualified applicants can apply by registering at https://a806-housingconnect.nyc.gov/nyclottery/lottery.html or calling 311. The deadline is April 5.