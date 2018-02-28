Gentrification by ZIP code ranking includes 7 in NYC – out of 20

Lilian, an Italian restaurant in Williamsburg, is located where an auto body shop previously operated. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

New York City is home to more of the most dramatically gentrified neighborhoods than any other city in the country, according to a new report.

Two Harlem and five Brooklyn ZIP codes landed on a list of the 20 ZIP codes that have experienced the most gentrification between 2000 and 2016. The rankings, which were released by the listings site RentCafe earlier this month, looked at how much median home values increased, median income levels rose and the portion of residents with bachelor’s degrees grew in densely populated ZIP codes.

“Although the problem does exist in pretty much every major city, the really spectacular cases of gentrification seem to be limited to relatively few,” RentCafe noted in its analysis.

East Harlem — which took the fifth most gentrified spot — experienced a 356 percent jump in median home value, and local households’ median annual earnings grew 32 percent between 2000 and 2016, according to the report.

At the same time, Williamsburg, which was ranked seventh, and Greenpoint, which was ranked ninth, also saw their median home values’ soar more than 100 percent, the data showed.

Other local ZIP codes on RentCafe’s top 20 list included parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights, Bushwick and Harlem.