New Yorkers now bribing neighbors for apartment searching

Finding an apartment in New York Ciy isn’t easy. Or cheap.

One Upper West Sider is turning to the neighbors for help.

Spotted on 105th St. between Amsterdam and Columbus Ave., an apartment hunter posted a sign offering to pay a $2500 cash reward for a “suitable, bright, one-bedroom apartment in this neighborhood.”

The house hunter, who “needs an apartment immediately.” is willing to pay up to $2,000/month in rent for the new place.

Broker’s fees typically run around 10-15% of a full year’s rent, meaning the fee on a $2,000 rental could cost up to $3,600.

Is crowdsourcing the new, cheaper way to avoid broker’s fees?

Being in the right place at the right time, or moving out of the right place, could earn you some cash.