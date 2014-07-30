Quantcast
Q&A with Dean Poll: Owner of Gallagher’s Steakhouse

July 30, 2014
Poll reopened the doors to the famed Midtown steakhouse in February.

Restaurateur Dean Poll recently acquired the famed Midtown steakhouse Gallagher’s, at 228 W. 52nd St., and reopened its doors February of this year with a little more of a modern feel. Poll also owns the Central Park Boathouse.

Why did you want to own Gallagher’s?

It’s the heritage of Gallagher’s — it’s been the preeminent steakhouse in the city for many years. It has a good size, a good heritage, a good location, and I felt that it would be a preferable name and location to resurrect.
 
How have you seen the biz change since its reopening?

We’re getting New Yorkers in suits, and were getting younger people. It’s a cool looking steakhouse. It reminds people of a steakhouse in the ’60s. It doesn’t look like a lawyer’s office, it’s a cool spot and [has] become more of a local joint.
 
How does it fit into the Theater District?

I consider Gallagher’s to be very much a part of the Theater District. You have your restaurants like Ruby Foo’s and Carmine’s, but Gallagher’s is a really old New York Theater District restaurant. That’s why I pursued this location; it’s a mainstay of the Theater District. I would like to think that when people come to the theater — ‘when in Rome, do as the Romans do’ — when you go out to the theater, come to Gallagher’s. I think it should be as much as an attraction in the Theater District as the theaters themselves.

