Q&A with Wendy Lee: Manager at Confucius Florist

Wendy Lee, 60, has worked at Confucius Florist since it opened in 1977, and married its owner’s son. The shop has remained a staple in the community with both regular customers and newcomers trusting its staff to create flower arrangements for all occasions.



Why has this shop thrived here?

I have a lot of friends visiting me [laughs]. My mother-in-law opened this business and we still have the older clients from that generation and also some of the [community organizations] order from here. This store always has business. People know about this place.



What do you like about being in Chinatown?

I like that it has so many people pass by and it’s convenient for everybody. For example, this is the center, because my friends and family are all over and it’s easy for them to come out to Chinatown.



Have you had any notable customers?

Congressman David Wu [who represents Oregon and was the first Chinese American and Taiwanese American to serve in the House of Representatives].