Residents who oppose a cluster of luxury towers planned in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood are taking their fight to court.

The group, represented by Lower East Side Organized Neighbors and Asian-American Legal Defense Fund, was expected to file a lawsuit against the city Friday morning in an effort to stop the towers from being developed.

The single application from Starrett Development, JDS Development Group and Two Bridges Associates to build four skyscrapers within three blocks of each other was approved by the City Planning Commission in December, much to the chagrin of community advocates and residents who argue the city didn’t follow its own zoning rules.

The groups believe that the Department of City Planning erred in classifying the proposed towers as a "minor modification," which did not trigger the city's rigorous uniform land-review procedure.

Construction on the towers — a 77-story apartment complex at 247 Cherry St., a 62-story residential building at 259 Clinton St. and a project at 260 South St. featuring two towers each over 60 stories high — will take place simultaneously.

While the buildings will open up 2,775 new apartments, including 694 units pegged for permanent affordable housing, nearby tenants have a long list of concerns they say have not been addressed.

Zishun Ning, a representative for the group filing the lawsuit, said the towers will raise rents in the surrounding neighborhood, encourage tenant harassment and rob Chinatown of more than five hours of sunlight as the shadows reach past Bowery.

“Furthermore, such construction will bring in massive air and sound pollution, devastating our health and living conditions,” Ning said. “This is a life-or-death situation. We will not stand by to allow the mayor and the city destroy our lives and environment to enrich the developers.”

The developers have taken steps to mitigate at least some of the residents’ concerns by incorporating new public open space and park improvements in the project as well as the installation of elevators at the East Broadway subway station.

A request for comment from the city Law Department regarding the lawsuit was not immediately returned Friday.

With Allegra Hobbs