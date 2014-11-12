Zoning proposal for Chinatown in the works

Homes on Mott Street in Chinatown in Manhattan, on Nov. 4, 2014. Photo Credit: Miami Beach Police Department via Twitter

A rezoning proposal is in the works for Chinatown to maintain its vibrancy and respond to the needs of its residents, according to the Chinatown Working Group, a community-based organization.

The CWG is proposing a plan that calls for new construction to not exceed 85 feet in height within Chinatown.

Developers would have to commit to an amount (to be determined) of units within the building to be allocated to affordable housing for Chinatown’s low income population. The plan was originally proposed in 2008, but was revised several times to accommodate suggestions and demands by the community board and local residents.

The CWG was scheduled to present an updated plan at the Community Board 3 meeting on Wednesday night.