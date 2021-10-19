Best CBD Oil For Pain: Ingredients, Reputation, Costs & Ratings

CBDFx – Editor’s Choice

Pros:

Numerous discount options

Brilliant customer guarantee

Pet-friendly products

Wealth of information

Cons:

No flavor options

Established in 2014, CBDFx boasts more than six years of experience in the CBD oil field. These years of experience have allowed the company to amass over 23,000 five-star reviews. In addition, CBDFx boasts that the ingredients used to create its CBD oils are:

Non-GMO

Grown under pesticide free conditions

Grown organically

Combining these conditions with processing in facilities that operate under current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) ensures that clients are provided with the best products possible. Clients also have the opportunity to browse the lab reports of each product available on the site, allowing for greater purchasing confidence.

CBDFx aims to provide CBD products to experienced and new users, a goal they support by providing numerous discounts that make their products much more affordable. Currently, customers have the option of:

Buying one item to receive 15% off

Buying two items to receive 20% off

Buying three or more items to receive 25% off

CBDFx offers what it describes as several of the best CBD oil pain treatment options in CBD tinctures made for humans and our pets, too. In the case of humans, the cheapest pain relief product available costs $39.99 for a 500mg bottle, whereas the most inexpensive product for pets costs $29.99 for a 250mg bottle. Clients can also purchase a tincture set to help with chronic pain management while providing a calming side benefit for $71.98 for both 500mg products. Purchasing this set allows users to take advantage of the benefits of broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oil.

All the tinctures on the CBDFx site are combined with coconut oil, allowing for a gentler taste that makes it easier for new users to consume. And with customers suffering ailments from headaches to joint pains raving about the effectiveness of the CBD tinctures provided, it is no wonder that the company has continued to grow.

New visitors to the CBDFx site are provided with a wealth of information on the CBD oil tincture’s main page that explains:

The types of CBD tinctures available

the components of CBD oil

the benefits of CBD oil

how much CBD oil is needed

CBDFx also provides a 60-day guarantee that promises a full refund on unopened products.

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

Affordable product options available

Several discounts

Clear and transparent processing procedures

Free shipping options

Cons:

Lingering aftertaste

CBDistillery is an offshoot of the well-established Balanced Health Botanicals created in 2016. The company provides customers with an option of care that differs from the more traditional medication for acute and chronic pain in the form of the best CBD oil possible. The company has serviced over one million customers and gained a whopping 31,000 five-star reviews.

In the CBD industry, where processing and ingredient harvesting is often shrouded with secrecy, CBDistillery has established itself as one of the most transparent companies in the field. Not only does the company provide lab reports for each CBD oil product present on its site, but CBDistillery also:

Certification from the US Hemp Authority

Uses only the best ingredients from pesticide-free farming facilities

Submits to regular audits by the US Hemp Authority

Along with its transparent approach to CBD product processing, CBDistillery has also ensured that the pain relief products it offers are affordable. Broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD oil in various strengths that range from regular to max strength are available for as little as $29 or lower if one takes advantage of the many discounts available on the site.

Military personnel, health care officials, and first responders can receive a 30% discount when shopping with CBDistillery, while others can save 20% by signing up for the company’s subscription program. Buyers are also eligible for free shipping on orders that surpass $75.

Some customers have complained about a faint lingering aftertaste, but with other reviews that expand on the product’s potency and the easy-to-use site, such complaints are relatively minor.

3. Sunday Scaries – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Provides charity donation opportunities

High-quality product

Numerous saving options

Vegan friendly

Cons:

No full-spectrum CBD oil options

Sunday Scaries is one of the younger brands on our list. Created by Beau Schmitt and Mike Sill, the company provides CBD products that can effectively reduce life and work stress, help with chronic pain management and improve quality of life. Sunday Scaries accomplishes this goal not only by providing high-quality CBD oil for pain but also through the company’s approach to the broader community.

Unlike many other brands, Sunday Scaries runs a practice of donating to the Trevor Project in honor of Mike Sill’s younger sister Julia; meaning, with specific purchases, customers are improving their lives and the lives of those who rely on the charity.

The CBD oil produced by Sunday Scaries is a broad-spectrum CBD product, allowing customers to take advantage of the entourage effect. The company does not currently supply full-spectrum CBD oil options, which might be considered a disadvantage to some. Still, given the potency that has gained the company more than 100 5-star reviews, customers are clearly impressed.

To provide the best CBD oil, Sunday Scaries has ensured that the CBD oil that it offers for pain management is:

Kosher certified

Made in the United States

3rd party lab-tested

Vegan friendly

Sunday Scaries offers a single 500mg bottle of CBD oil that can be bought for $49 as a one-time purchase or $39 as part of a subscription. The products offered by Sunday Scaries contain not only CBD but also the valuable vitamins B12 and D3.

Further savings on Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil can be obtained by taking part in the company’s Spin & Win. By including only an email address, clients can win prizes such as:

5% off

15% off

Free shipping

With an additional offer of free shipping on any order over $59, it is no wonder that Sunday Scaries has grown to be a fan favorite so quickly.

4. Green Roads – Informative

Pros:

Multiple flavors and purchase options

Pharmacist-driven product selection

Several discount options

Provides a large dose of CBD information

Cons:

Some products are slightly more expensive than others on our list

Green Roads is the brand for those who want the best CBD products created by a company run and governed by pharmacists. Built in 2013 by Laura Fuentes, the company has gathered more than 30,000 five-star reviews. In addition, the CBD oil products produced by Green Roads have gained customer satisfaction and several awards, including Best CBD Products for 2018 and 2019 as selected by the Cannabis Business Awards.

Green Roads provides clients with one of the widest selections of CBD oils for pain, including broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD options. While some of the pain relief options on Green Roads can climb as high as $149.99, the company has always aimed to make CBD products affordable, and buyers can also find miniature 25mg daily dose options for as little as $2.99.

Clients can choose between the flavors:

Mint

Apple Kiwi

Original

Customers have the opportunity to mix and match by purchasing a variety pack of four daily doses for only $9.99 or a twelve-pack for $35.99. In addition, military personnel, teachers, and first responders can save up to 50% off their order price. Others can also save by referring friends or signing up to the Green Roads Reward Program.

On each purchase page, Green Roads has included a wealth of information to ensure that clients choose the best product for themselves. In particular, the information provided on the CBD oil main page includes:

Which Green Roads CBD Oil Is Best For Me?

How Do I Use CBD Drops?

Will CBD Oil Affect My Medication

5. Zatural – Various Strength Options

Pros:

Award-winning products

Science-based leadership

Multiple options

Discounts available

Cons:

Larger products are expensive

Another brand on our list with a science-based creator is Zatural. The company was created in 2018 by Maryann Stanger, a naturopathic doctor, and NAET practitioner. Zatural aims to provide an alternative to the usual pharmaceutical choices using what Maryann describes as the ‘miracle’ of CBD. While Zatural is a relatively new brand in the CBD industry, the company has already gained the 2021 award for the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil.

Zatural offers clients a range of CBD oil for pain options, in flavors such as:

Peppermint

Lemon-Lime

Spearmint

Cinnamon

Along with the flavors, customers can choose from the various strengths and prices of the tincture products on offer. For example, broad-spectrum oil containing no THC and full-spectrum CBD oil with very small amounts of THC are available at 10mg for only $27.50. On the other hand, 2,500mg bottles of pure CBD isolate can be purchased from Zatural for $69.99.

While some of the larger products offered by Zatural can be somewhat costly such as the 12,000mg bottle of broad-spectrum oil that costs $360, buyers can save 10% off their order price by signing up for a subscription instead of a one-time purchase. Further savings can be found by purchasing bundles allowing for 20% off, and Zatural also provides discounts for senior citizens and military personnel. In addition, all orders over $5 are eligible for free shipping within the United States.

Zatural boasts that their CBD products are very high-quality using hemp obtained from US farms that stick to strict organic techniques, removing any chance of the hemp plant absorbing any dangerous chemicals from the soil. In addition, Zatural promises that its oils are additive-free and third-party lab tested to ensure the best possible quality for all its clients.

