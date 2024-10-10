Community Offshore Wind unveils ambitious proposal for New York’s clean energy future

In a significant move towards New York’s clean energy goals, Community Offshore Wind submitted a comprehensive proposal to deliver offshore wind power to the state. The joint venture between offshore wind giant RWE and National Grid Ventures, whose parent company serves over 4 million customers in New York, aims to not only provide renewable energy, but to stimulate economic growth and community development across New York.

Submitted on September 9, the proposal outlines plans to generate enough offshore wind power to supply hundreds of thousands of New York homes with clean electricity. But the project’s ambitions extend far beyond renewable energy production, incorporating substantial investments in job creation, workforce development, and community initiatives.

Doug Perkins, President and Project Director of Community Offshore Wind, emphasized the project’s multifaceted approach.

“The buildout of offshore wind is an opportunity to do far more than just expand New York’s clean energy capacity,” Perkins said. “We’ve designed a project that will deliver new economic opportunity to every corner of the state.”

The proposal emphasizes the developer’s commitment to create nearly 700 direct jobs, with a focus on utilizing union labor for construction. The bid also includes a $250 million investment in workforce and community programs, including a partnership with the United Way of New York State to provide reduced-cost childcare services for all offshore wind workers and trainees in the state, addressing a significant barrier to workforce participation.

The $250 million pool of funding will also support swim lessons for 10,000 children from disadvantaged communities. The program is designed to both equip New York children with an essential, life-saving skill and prepare them for potential careers in offshore wind, marine sciences and other careers that could bring them out into the water.

A dedicated education fund will drive additional funding to K-12 STEM education in Title 1 schools, including “creative, experiential learning opportunities” to strengthen pathways to STEM-related careers, according to the developer’s news release.

New York is working toward some of the most ambitious climate and clean energy goals in the country, including the development of 9,000 MW of offshore wind – roughly enough to power six million homes – by 2035. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) estimates the offshore wind industry’s rapid growth will create at least 10,000 jobs in New York, highlighting the sector’s potential to bolster local economies.

Community Offshore Wind’s project is expected to drive more than $3 billion in economic activity across the state.

Pat Johnson, Vice President and Deputy Project Director for the joint venture, underscored the company’s commitment to community engagement.

“For the past two years, the Community Offshore Wind team has been on the ground in New York neighborhoods listening to what communities need and want. These community relationships and conversations have helped us build a proposal that will meet the needs of New York,” Johnson said.

The company’s track record of community involvement includes donating over 3,000 STEM-focused books to families in Brooklyn; cleaning up more than 1,000 pounds of garbage from Long Island and Brooklyn waterfronts; and providing 90,000 fresh seafood meals to food banks throughout New York and New Jersey.

Highlighting their commitment to transparency and community participation, Community Offshore Wind recently introduced Doorstep, a digital tool that enables local communities to actively engage in the development process. Residents can access project timelines, updates, and participate in polls the developer will use to inform the project’s development.

The proposal garnered support from various community leaders and organizations.

“Community Offshore Wind’s proposal includes commitments to work with New York companies and uplift local communities through STEM education, workforce development, and resources for MWBEs and SDVOBs. We’re confident they’re the right partner for New York,” said Randy Peers, CEO of Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Partis, Executive Director of Red Hook Initiative, praised the company’s commitment to breaking down barriers to economic growth.

“Community Offshore Wind has fought to reduce hunger by donating tens of thousands of meals including fresh, local seafood through our urban farm program; and broadening educational opportunities for our youth with funding for field trips to museums and science centers,” Partis said.

The offshore wind industry is seen as critical to reducing air pollution and mitigating climate change. By replacing fossil fuel-based energy sources, offshore wind can help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases, heart and lung disease, and cancer, while also decreasing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to extreme weather events.

As New York continues its transition to clean energy, offshore wind will play a crucial role in both meeting the state’s energy needs and driving economic development and community benefits, according to both the state and developers. Perkins and Johnson emphasized that Community Offshore Wind’s approach demonstrates how renewable energy projects can be designed to address broader societal challenges and create opportunities for diverse communities.

The next steps for the proposal include the submission of final pricing information to NYSERDA in October. A decision on the project is expected in early 2025.

As the state evaluates this and other proposals, the outcome will likely shape the trajectory of New York’s offshore wind industry and its broader effort to cement the state as a hub for clean energy development and generation. With its comprehensive approach to energy production, job creation and community investment, Community Offshore Wind hopes its proposal can serve as a new model for developers to ensure their projects maximize the benefits felt by workers, families and businesses.