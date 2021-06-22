VIDEO: Reflux – silent and not so silent – what you need to know!

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Reflux is a disease that affects millions of people every day. GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux, is a well-known problem that causes heartburn, indigestion, stomach discomfort, digestion issues, and left untreated, even can cause cancer.

Laryngopharyngeal Reflux or LPR, also known as silent reflux, is reflux that affects the structures of the throat as well as the sinuses, ears, windpipe and lungs. LPR is as common if not more common than GERD. Typical symptoms of throat clearing, lump in the throat, chronic coughing, voice changes and sore throat are often confused with other diseases such as asthma, allergy, and sinus disease. LPR can also lead to asthma exacerbation, recurrent sinusitis and recurrent ear infections.

Join Craig Zalvan, MD, FACS of ENT and Allergy Associates as he helps one identify these diseases in family members in the latest Schneps Media webinar. He discusses how these diseases are diagnosed and most importantly, treated. Learn about the approach to treating reflux which involves a more diet-based approach rather than the use of medications to suppress acid.

