VIDEO: Seniors heading back to campus for retirement living | amNewYork

Learn about the synergy of retiring on a college campus. Professionals from Broadview at Purchase College outlines the many benefits of repositioning your post-career chapter against the backdrop of a thriving academic environment.

You will discover the amenities, services and financial structure of retirement community living and hear expert advice on choosing the perfect fit.

Speakers will include Ashley Wade, Director of Marking at Broadview Senior Living; Amy Post, Residency Counselor at Broadview Senior Living; and Tina Rao Witthoefft, Residency Counselor at Broadview Senior Living.

This webinar was presented by Broadview Senior Living. Please follow Broadview Senior Living on Facebook.com/Broadvi ewSeniorLiving.