2014-15 NBA Eastern Conference preview

The balance of power has been shuffled in the NBA’s Eastern Conference thanks to free-agent movement and injuries involving some …

The balance of power has been shuffled in the NBA’s Eastern Conference thanks to free-agent movement and injuries involving some of the league’s biggest stars. As it stands, the odds of the Pacers and Heat being among the lesser conference’s top three seeds for the fourth consecutive year are slim.

Here’s a look at where all 15 teams will end up by season’s end.

1. Chicago Bulls

This assumes Derrick Rose makes it through a full season. With Rose, Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol and talented role players, the Bulls are the best-equipped to win the East.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James’ return puts all the pressure on the new big three that includes Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. They’ll be good, but unless they can come together on defense, they’ll fall short.

3. Toronto Raptors

The entire core of this team is back after winning the Atlantic Division a year ago. Even if Kyle Lowry takes a small step back, depth will carry the Raptors far.

4. Washington Wizards

Adding Paul Pierce gives this young team a veteran leader. But the Wizards will only go as far as youngsters John Wall and Bradley Beal carry them.

5. Miami Heat

Obviously, losing James sets this team back. But, they’re still quite good. Chris Bosh will step up well, and Dwyane Wade — health permitting — is still an elite scoring threat.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker will welcome the addition of Lance Stephenson to take the pressure off. This team could make waves in the playoffs.

7. Atlanta Hawks

A healthy Al Horford makes the Hawks a viable threat again. Underrated point guard Jeff Teague could attract All-Star attention.

8. Nets

They lost more than they gained in the offseason, but Brook Lopez is (mostly) healthy again, and coach Lionel Hollins will make more out of this group than Jason Kidd could have.

9. Knicks

This will be a year of adjustment for the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony and crew will need to fully commit to Derek Fisher’s defense-first mentality and triangle offense.

10. Indiana Pacers

What a snake-bitten group. Stephenson surprisingly bolted and leader Paul George already is done for the year. Wait ’til next year, Pacers fans.

11. Detroit Pistons

Don’t be surprised if this team, now coached by Stan Van Gundy, features different personnel by season’s end. But Andre Drummond at center will stick, for sure.

12. Orlando Magic

Too much youth to be a factor, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Victor Oladipo has this team heading in the right direction by April.

13. Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie Jabari Parker will lead them in scoring, which never bodes well for a team’s playoff chances.

14. Boston Celtics

Rajon Rondo is ailing, and he’s probably going to be traded midseason. This year is all about deciding which young players are part of the long-term future.

15. Philadelphia 76ers

What’s there to say? They’re desperate to earn the No. 1 pick. Fifteen wins this year would be astounding.