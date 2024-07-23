Giants training camp 2024: 3 important things to watch for

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants training camp is officially open, providing an even brighter light at the end of the long tunnel that is the NFL offseason.

This is Year 3 of the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll era with a remarkable mixed bag serving as Big Blue’s track record. Two years ago they were a playoff team, last year, they went 6-11.

The roster has undergone sizable changes as a result and a new-look Giants squad will try to build its way back up toward playoff contention. But multiple hypotheticals are going to have to swing their way — and training cap will provide an important first glimpse of what Schoen and Daboll are working with.

3 things to watch for at Giants training camp

Which Daniel Jones are we going to get?: The clock is officially ticking on Jones’ last chance to prove to Giants brass that he can be their quarterback of the future.

After taking a remarkable step forward in 2022 as a viable dual-threat quarterback while leading New York to the playoffs, he regressed mightily last season, throwing just two touchdowns with six interceptions in six games before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Jones is healthy and ready to go for the start of camp and his list of weapons has changed. Saquon Barkley and Devin Singletary headline a new-look backfield but in the receiver room, LSU standout Malik Nabers was drafted and veteran Allen Robinson was brought into a room that should see breakout seasons for both Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson. Darius Slayton also returns as a familiar target for Jones.

The offensive line has been bolstered, too, which should ensure Jones gets some more time in the pocket with veterans Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyon added to the mix.

Daboll and Schoen have the choice of opting out of Jones’ contract at the end of this season, so he will need to hit the ground running.

The backfield post-Saquon: The Giants opted not to pay up to keep Saquon Barkley. Instead, they face the potential of being terrorized for the next handful of seasons by their former superstar rusher after joining the division-rival Eagles.

Daboll and Schoen opted to bring in a familiar face in Devin Singletary, who provides consistency to the position but far less panache.

The 26-year-old has rushed for over 800 yards while averaging over four yards per carry in each of the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. This is a slashing runner who is still plenty explosive, but can he be the bell cow of the Giants’ backfield?

Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy Jr. could factor in as important rotational options if he can’t.

How good can the pass rush be?: The best Giants teams have always had a fearsome pass rush and, at least on paper, that looks to be the case heading into 2024.

Brian Burns was acquired from the Carolina Panthers to boost the left edge of New York’s pass-rushing scheme. Burns has averaged over 9.5 sacks over the last four seasons, including a 12.5-sack campaign two years ago.

With Kayvon Thibodeaux — coming off an 11.5-sack 2023 in just his second pro season — on the right and one of the best nose tackles in the league, Dexter Lawrence, in the middle, the Giants have a promising foundation.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is not as aggressive as his predecessor, Wink Martindale, which will be important. Major question marks loom over the secondary, which lost Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney, so an imposing pass rush could take a ton of pressure off that unit.

