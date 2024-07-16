Mets 2024 MLB Draft breakdown: A dive into Carson Benge, Jonathan Santucci

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Carson Benge is drafted by the New York Mets with the 19th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

David Stearns and the New York Mets continue to preach versatility and value high-upside talent, doing so at the 2024 MLB Draft with their first and second-round selections in Oklahoma State two-way player Carson Benge and Duke pitcher Jonathan Santucci.

“We were able to select two potential impact players on the first day of the draft that were high on our board,” Mets vice president of amateur scouting, Kris Gross, said. “Benge is a supremely athletic player who can do nearly everything on the baseball field. Santucci, a left-handed starter, has several weapons including a mid-90s fastball and a power slider. We are thrilled that both players were available for us.”

Carson Benge, OF/RHP, Oklahoma State

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Birthday: 1/20/03

1/20/03 Throws: Left

Left Bats: Right

The 21-year-old becomes the second two-way player out of Oklahoma State brought on by the Mets in the last two seasons. They drafted Benge’s college teammate, Nolan McLean, in the third round last year.

Benge completed his sophomore season in 2024 where he slashed .335/.444/.665 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in 61 games, garnering him consideration for the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded annually to the top college baseball player in the country. On the mound, he posted a 3.16 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 11 walks in 37.0 innings pitched, which helped him become a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.

While Benge is hoping that the Mets give him an opportunity to establish himself as both a pitcher and an outfielder in professional baseball, it appears that Gross views him as an outfielder — and a good one at that.

“He’s very instinctive, makes a lot of contact,” Gross said. “We think he can be a five-tool type center fielder long-term.”

It is more likely, however, due to his average speed that he could thrive as a corner outfielder.

Left-handed as a batter, Benge is an offensive talent who can hit the ball to all fields and can do so with some thump. Not only does he record high exit velocities but he can control the strike zone, suggesting that this is not just a free swinger.

His power is still developing, but. it took a clear step forward in 2024 with those 18 home runs in 61 games, showing a more natural ability to turn on pitches and get them in the air. In his previous season at Oklahoma State, he hit just seven homers in 59 games.

While Gross and the Mets may ultimately put him on an offense-only development track, his stuff on the mound should earn him a prolonged look within the system. Right-handed as a pitcher, his fastball tops out at 96 mph with a slider as his go-to secondary pitch. His changeup remains a work in progress.

Jonathan Santucci, LHP, Duke

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Birthday: 12/28/02

12/28/02 Throws: Left

Left Bats: Left

While Santucci is being developed solely as a pitcher moving forward, there was a time when he got some at-bats as an outfielder and designated hitter at Duke.

The 22-year-old was Duke’s ace in 2024, going 6-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 58.0 innings pitched, but injuries have been an issue as of late. His sophomore season was derailed because of bone chips in his elbow. This year, he missed three weeks because of a rib injury.

When he is healthy, though, Santucci’s stuff is undeniably promising. A fastball that sits between 92-96 mph gets plenty of whiffs but he also has an intriguing arsenal that features a nasty, two-plane-break slider that sits in the low-80s and a mid-80s changeup that is a work in progress but shows signs of life.

“It’s a complete repertoire,” Gross said. “He knows how to attack the zone and can get hitters out on both sides. It’s a potential starter long-term and one we’re excited about and we think he can do good things for the Mets organization.”

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com