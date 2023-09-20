8 Islanders who improved their stock at 2023 rookie camp

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — New York Islanders rookie camp is officially over and a handful of the 23 skaters that participated this past week will get a taste of training camp with the big club beginning on Thursday.

It’s an outside shot that multiple members of the rookie showcase will be seen in the NHL in the next year, but a handful of them made an especially prudent impact on the organization.

Here are eight youngsters who especially stood out at Twin Rinks:

Matthew Maggio- The 20-year-old forward showed flashes of the playmaking ability that made him the Ontario Hockey League’s Most Outstanding Player last season. An above-average skater with good hands, he’ll likely need a full season of AHL play before making the jump, but the foundation is very much there.

Isaiah George- The 19-year-old defenseman will be headed back to his OHL club shortly, but not before he made a good impression on the Islanders. The 6-foot-1 blueliner has a developing two-way game that still needs a little bit more on the offensive end, but a defensive foundation made him a star at rookie camp.

“His mobility, his stick, he’s strong, he’s composed with the puck,” Bridgeport Islanders head coach Rick Kowalsky, who ran rookie camp, said. “He makes a good first pass. All very positive things to have a young defenseman… I’ve liked what I’ve seen.”

Ruslan Iskhakov- There’s no question that Iskhakov has the offensive talent to make a legitimate NHL push over the next few weeks. The 23-year-old is an explosive skater with a plus skillset. He’s had to work on his two-way game more than anything, which is a must if a player wants to catch on with the Islanders.

“There’s clearly a lot of offensive ability there,” Kowalsky said. “He’s a tough guy to hit. He’s elusive, he’s so deceptive with the puck, and he can move laterally in short bursts. He’s a guy when he or someone loses possession of the puck, he has to use that low center of gravity to get it back.”

Blade Jenkins- Signing a deal with the Islanders’ ECHL affiliate last month, the 23-year-old forward found much more success in the equivalent of minor-league hockey’s Double-A compared to the AHL, which is Triple-A. At rookie camp he showed quick, fluid hands in front of goal that suggests, with more seasoning, he could make his way back to Bridgeport sooner rather than later.

Tristan Lennox- With a spot open at Bridgeport, Lennox made a strong first impression for the job at rookie camp. He was the best on his skates out of the trio of netminders and possesses a strong glove.

“I’ve been impressed by Lennox this year,” Kowalsky said. “Just by his compete level and the way he communicates, I can tell he’s a real competitive guy.”

William Dufour- After his 6:48 NHL debut last season, Dufour returned to Islanders rookie camp in better shape while displaying his improved skating, which was the biggest thing he had to work on this summer. There is no question about his offensive upside given his monster season in the OHL two years ago. He just needs to continue trending on his current path and he’ll find himself back in the NHL sooner rather than later.

“I think Dufour looks like he’s better overall conditioned,” Kowalsky said. “He’s been quicker with his feet and his first step and the big thing for him is just maintaining that intensity. He in particular has done it all four days of ice sessions.

Simon Holmstrom- An initial slow start at rookie camp provided cause for concern considering he appeared in 50 NHL games last season. But Holmstrom rounded into form as camp progressed and had his strongest day on Tuesday, excelling in the final scrimmage that included a goal directly off a face-off that went bar-down from the left circle.

“He looks comfortable and he looks like a man now,” Kowalsky said of Holmstrom. “The amount of time he spent in the NHL and being around those guys was good growth. You can see he’s made strides in that aspect… Now you integrate with the veteran players and the NHL players where he should feel comfortable and, in my opinion, maybe even look better than he has in previous camps because of that experience.”

Calle Odelius- While he was somewhat of an afterthought behind Isaiah George, Odelius is another young defenseman who will be in the mix for an NHL roster spot in the next few seasons. He will be heading back to Sweden following camp, but the Islanders are already holding him in high regard.

“Great feet. He looks very comfortable with the puck under pressure for a 19-year-old kid,” Kowalsky said. “That’s a good thing. This is another guy that we’re excited to see when the whole group gets together and the level increases and you’re playing against the big boys.”

