Hockey

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1, 2023 1st Round: Projected lines, X-factor, more

Islanders Kraken
New York Islanders’ Zach Parise (11) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) celebrate with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Islanders begin their 2023 playoff journey on Monday night in Raleigh where they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. 

This is the Islanders’ first playoff game in 661 days when they lost a heartbreaking Game 7 in the Stanley Cup semifinals 1-0 to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning. 

With a retooled attack that now has Mathew Barzal back in the fold, the Islanders have an opportunity to make an early statement as the underdog against a Hurricanes team that struggled down the stretch of the regular season, going 9-7-1 in their final 17 games. 

New York will also be facing Hurricanes backup Antti Raanta, who was nearly unbeatable this season behind Frederik Andersen. He’ll try to outduel Islanders star goalie and projected Vezina Trophy finalist Ilya Sorokin. 

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 1 information

  • Date: Monday, April 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: MSGN, ESPN2
  • Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

 

Islanders Projected Lines

Islanders Blackhawks Nelson Clutterbuck
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with right wing Cal Clutterbuck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Bo Horvat

Pierre Engvall – Brock Nelson – Kyle Pamieri

Zach Parise – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Hudson Fasching

Mat Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

 

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho – Scott Mayfield

Samuel Bolduc – Noah Dobson

 

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

 

Hurricanes Projected Lines

Tuevo Teravainen – Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook – Jordan Staal – Jesper Fast

Jack Drury – Paul Stastny – Derek Stepan 

 

Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns

Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere – Jalen Chatfield

 

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

 

X-Factor: Mathew Barzal

Islanders Rangers Anders Lee GWG
New York Islanders’ Anders Lee (27) celebrates with Mathew Barzal, Oliver Wahlstrom (26) and Alexander Romanov (28) after scoring the game winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in New York. The Islanders won 4-3. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It’s the obvious choice — and some could call it an easy one — but there’s no other way around it. The Islanders had received invaluable depth scoring while Barzal was out for the final two months of the regular season and it will be imperative to get similar production in the postseason, but the first line has to come out ready to fly. Bo Horvat’s production was extremely limited without Barzal, scoring just four goals in the final 24 games of the regular season. If the two can, as Horvat described, “rekindle” their partnership, the Islanders’ top six looks much more imposing given Brock Nelson’s ability to show up for the big game anchoring the second line. 

