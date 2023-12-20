Jets activating Aaron Rodgers off IR to practice, confirm he won’t play in 2023

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches warm ups before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday where Aaron Rodgers said he was not medically cleared to return, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media on Wednesday that the 40-year-old quarterback is “not playing,” in 2023.

The four-time MVP will be activated off the injured reserve list as part of his rehabilitation from his Achilles injury suffered in the Jets’ first game of the year against the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re still going to keep him on the active,” said Saleh, “It’s all part of his rehab. Just having him on the field is a plus for everybody, for him and his teammates.”

Rodgers has been seen around the practice field, playing catch, even reportedly making one-handed catches on the scout team. That being said, the former Super Bowl MVP said his recovery was likely going to take three to four more weeks, essentially ruling him out for the season.

“I do feel like in the next three to four weeks it would be very possible to get to 100%,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “If I was 100% today, I’d definitely be pushing to play.”

As the Jets get set for a Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders with Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol, it would appear Trevor Siemian will get the starting nod at quarterback for the Week 16 matchup.

Siemian has played in two games this year for the Jets, going a combined 19-of-39 for 176 yards, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 40.1.

