Aaron Rodgers says he’s not 100% medically cleared; Jets QB’s 2023 likely over

FILE – New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Rodgers spoke to local reporters Thursday, Nov. 30, and said he’s not yet close to being able to play after tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. But he also left open the door for him to be back under center before his initial goal of Dec. 24, saying he plans to ramp up his practice activities next week. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers all but confirmed that his 2023 season is officially over.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 40-year-old future Hall-of-Famer said that he’s not 100% medically cleared to return to the field as of yet, instead saying he would probably need another three to four weeks.

The Jets had a Wednesday deadline to activate Rodgers. If not, he would not be allowed to play for the remainder of the campaign.

Rodgers’ debut season with Gang Green lasted all but four snaps in Week 1 before he tore his ACL, which initially and obviously ended his season. However, an experimental surgery known as a “Speed Bridge,” put his rehabilitation on the fast track to potentially return this season.

Earlier this month, it was forecasted that Rodgers could return to the field by Week 16 — a Christmas Eve matchup against the Washington Commanders. If the Jets were still in contention for a playoff spot, that timetable could have potentially been executed and the veteran passer could have attempted to push through to help the postseason push.

“Aaron wants to play, let’s not confuse that one,” head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday. “That’s why he’s been working so hard to get back, and his willingness to play, even if he’s not at 100%, is at the forefront of his mind. He wants to go. But… until he’s actually cleared, I’m not going to talk about it with anybody.”

While his season is over, Rodgers told McAfee that he would not slow down his rehab, which will provide ample time to be 100% ready for the 2024 season, which would be the final year of his reworked two-year, $75 million campaign.

In the process, he attempted to stifle initial unease about him now being one-and-done with the Jets.

“I don’t think [2024 will be my last year],” he told McAfee. “When I came here I had a renewed passion for the game.”

However, the Jets were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday in an abysmal 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which also featured quarterback Zach Wilson suffering a concussion.

With Rodgers now unavailable and Wilson’s status uncertain as he goes through concussion protocol, that means Trevor Siemian is slated to start against the Commanders.

