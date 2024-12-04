The 2024 NFL season is dragging to an end around the New York City area as both the Giants and Jets can only look forward, yet again, to the upcoming draft.
Following yet another embarrassing collapse in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets head to Miami to face an underachieving Dolphins team who — like Gang Green — was supposed to be in the mix for the AFC title this season.
But Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion derailed Miami from the start. At 5-7, they are five games back of the first-place Buffalo Bills.
Yet the Jets have made their season look like a walk in the park. Aaron Rodgers has failed to live up to the hype in his first full season in New York; both the head coach and general manager are gone, and Sunday’s loss to Seattle clinched a ninth-straight losing season.
Their trip to Florida allows the Giants to return to MetLife Stadium after the Dallas Cowboys beat them on Thanksgiving, a battle of two backup quarterbacks that allowed the nation to properly snooze after their turkey dinners.
At 2-10, the Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL, with the only thing that really matters is securing the No. 1 overall pick in April to draft the franchise’s next quarterback.
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Lions -3
- Over/Under: 51.5
- Packers Moneyline: +142
- Lions Moneyline: -170
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Eagles -12
- Over/Under: 46
- Panthers Moneyline: +440
- Eagles Moneyline: -600
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Dolphins -6
- Over/Under: 45
- Jets Moneyline: +205
- Dolphins Moneyline: -250
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Bucs -6.5
- Over/Under: 46
- Raiders Moneyline: +220
- Bucs Moneyline: -270
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Vikings -5.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Falcons Moneyline: +200
- Vikings Moneyline: -245
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Steelers -6.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Browns Moneyline: +230
- Steelers Moneyline: -285
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Saints -5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- Saints Moneyline: -250
- Giants Moneyline: +205
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
- Jaguars Moneyline: +154
- Titans Moneyline: -185
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: Cardinals -2.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Seahawks Moneyline: +114
- Cardinals Moneyline: -135
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: Bills -4.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Bills Moneyline: -205
- Rams Moneyline: +170
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: 49ers -4
- Over/Under: 44
- Bears Moneyline: +160
- 49ers Moneyline: -192
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: Chiefs -4
- Over/Under: 42.5
- Chargers Moneyline: +164
- Chiefs Moneyline: -198
