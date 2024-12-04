Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) makes a catch with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) defending during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is dragging to an end around the New York City area as both the Giants and Jets can only look forward, yet again, to the upcoming draft.

Following yet another embarrassing collapse in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets head to Miami to face an underachieving Dolphins team who — like Gang Green — was supposed to be in the mix for the AFC title this season.

But Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion derailed Miami from the start. At 5-7, they are five games back of the first-place Buffalo Bills.

Yet the Jets have made their season look like a walk in the park. Aaron Rodgers has failed to live up to the hype in his first full season in New York; both the head coach and general manager are gone, and Sunday’s loss to Seattle clinched a ninth-straight losing season.

Their trip to Florida allows the Giants to return to MetLife Stadium after the Dallas Cowboys beat them on Thanksgiving, a battle of two backup quarterbacks that allowed the nation to properly snooze after their turkey dinners.

At 2-10, the Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL, with the only thing that really matters is securing the No. 1 overall pick in April to draft the franchise’s next quarterback.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Lions -3

Over/Under: 51.5

Packers Moneyline: +142

Lions Moneyline: -170

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Eagles -12

Over/Under: 46

Panthers Moneyline: +440

Eagles Moneyline: -600

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Dolphins -6

Over/Under: 45

Jets Moneyline: +205

Dolphins Moneyline: -250

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Bucs -6.5

Over/Under: 46

Raiders Moneyline: +220

Bucs Moneyline: -270

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Vikings -5.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Falcons Moneyline: +200

Vikings Moneyline: -245

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Steelers -6.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Browns Moneyline: +230

Steelers Moneyline: -285

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Saints -5

Over/Under: 40.5

Saints Moneyline: -250

Giants Moneyline: +205

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Spread: Titans -3.5

Over/Under: 39.5

Jaguars Moneyline: +154

Titans Moneyline: -185

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Seahawks Moneyline: +114

Cardinals Moneyline: -135

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Bills -4.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Bills Moneyline: -205

Rams Moneyline: +170

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: 49ers -4

Over/Under: 44

Bears Moneyline: +160

49ers Moneyline: -192

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: Chiefs -4

Over/Under: 42.5

Chargers Moneyline: +164

Chiefs Moneyline: -198

Odds according to DraftKings. For more, click here.

