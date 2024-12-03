Juan Soto next team odds: Mets favored with Red Sox making push

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There is a realistic chance that Juan Soto will have a new team within the next 10 days, which would allow the rest of Major League Baseball’s free-agent pool to finally stir and throw the hot stove into overdrive.

The 26-year-old is on the precipice of one of the richest contracts in MLB history, one that could very well eclipse $600 million. With it comes the obvious whittling down of potential suitors, so much so that it appears that this is a four-horse race, according to multiple reports.

Over in the Bronx, the New York Yankees are hoping to retain the star left fielder even if their pockets are not as deep as some other interested parties. One of those competitors resides in Queens, as Steve Cohen’s Mets have the money and the promise of contention to make an attractive offer.

Up north, the Toronto Blue Jays also have some big-time money to spend and could have no problem keeping up with anyone in a bidding war, but the city has not proven to be a marquee destination recently, especially with the long-term futures of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette up in the air.

In recent weeks, the Boston Red Sox have emerged as legitimate threats in the Soto sweepstakes. They have realigned their philosophy to finally spend, which they will do regardless of whether they win the four-time All-Star’s signature. They made a prominent signing on Tuesday, inking former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Here is how the latest odds of who will land Soto are shaping up, courtesy of Covers.

Juan Soto next team odds

New York Mets +100

New York Yankees +150

Boston Red Sox +200

Los Angeles Dodgers +850

Toronto Blue Jays +900

Any other team +900

San Francisco Giants +2000

Chicago Cubs +3000

Washington Nationals +3500

Seattle Mariners +4000

