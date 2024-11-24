Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12 odds, preview, more

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A pair of second-place AFC teams wrap up the Week 12 slate on Monday night as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens find themselves looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers after being shut down by their AFC North rivals 18-16 in Week 11. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was held to 207 yards passing with a touchdown and a pick, while running back Derrick Henry mustered 65 yards.

The Chargers have surprisingly entered the conversation for the top spot in the AFC West, entering Week 12 just two games back of the Kansas City Chiefs.

They are currently on a four-game heater, recently outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals with a 34-27 victory. Quarterback Justin Herbert posted 352 total yards and two touchdowns in the win.

His numbers have been mediocre this season. He ranks 17th in passing yards and 14th in touchdowns this season, but he has been able to take care of the ball with 13 touchdowns compared to just one interception.

It has been Los Angeles’ defense, though, which has provided the foundation for the impressive start. Its 145 points allowed ranks No. 1 in the league — 25 points fewer than second-place Minnesota as of Sunday morning.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers information, odds

Date: Monday, Nov.25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov.25, 8:15 p.m. ET Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TV: ESPN

ESPN Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Ravens Moneyline: -142

-142 Chargers Moneyline: +120

Despite a somewhat down night for Henry last week, the Baltimore running back scored another touchdown, making it 12 straight games with a score. He is at -240 to find the end zone on Monday night.

Herbert has an impressive streak of his own entering Monday night as he has not thrown an interception in eight straight games. He is at +105 to continue that streak against Baltimore.

His Chargers have not performed well as underdogs as of late. In fact, they have lost each of their last nine games when not favored to win.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

