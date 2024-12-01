NFL Monday Night Football Week 13 odds: Browns vs. Broncos preview, more

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

An All-AFC matchup serves as the finale of the Thanksgiving Week 13 NFL slate on Monday night as the Cleveland Browns travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.

Despite a 3-8 record, the Browns have suddenly morphed into one of the more entertaining teams in the NFL thanks to quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to the spotlight after relieving the injured Deshaun Watson under center.

Cleveland has lost seven of its last nine games, but those two wins have come in the last four weeks with upset triumphs over AFC North rivals Baltimore and Pittsburgh, which came in primetime last Thursday. Winston is 2-2 as the Browns’ starter, passing for 1,266 yards with seven touchdowns in those four games.

He and the Browns will face a Broncos team that has been one of the more prominent, pleasant surprises in the NFL this season. Their defense has been one of the best in the NFL, allowing the second-fewest points and the third-fewest total yards this season. They have held opponents to under 20 points in five of their last six games.

All the while, Bo Nix has emerged as a legitimate franchise quarterback of the future. Over the last eight games, the No. 12 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft has passed for 1,888 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Eight of those touchdowns have come in the last three games, headlined by a four-touchdown, 307-yard performance in a Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Courtland Sutton has continued his resurgence as a No. 1 receiver, catching 57 of 95 targets for 744 yards and five touchdowns. He scored 10 touchdowns last season but had just 772 yards on 59 receptions (90 targets) in 16 games.

Week 13 MNF: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Date: Monday, Dec.2, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec.2, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Spread: Broncos -6

Broncos -6 Over/Under: 42

42 Browns Moneyline: +215

+215 Broncos Moneyline: -265

The Broncos, who have gone 13-2 against the Browns in their last 15 meetings, have covered the spread in each of their last six games as favorites. Nix and Sutton have been especially good against AFC opposition as of late, too, scoring a touchdown in each of Denver’s last six games against in-conference opponents.

While Nix has not thrown an interception in each of the Broncos’ last five games as a favorite, Sutton has recorded 70 or more receiving yards in his last five appearances.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb has rushed for at least 50 yards in 36 of his last 41 games and has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last three Monday Night Football games as an underdog.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

