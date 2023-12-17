Eagles vs. Seahawks Week 15 Monday Night Football preview: How to watch, odds, storylines, more

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to his touchdown pass to Eagles’ A.J. Brown (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Suddenly, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t look so invincible in 2023 as they enter a Monday Night Football clash against a Seattle Seahawks side desperate to stay in the NFC playoff picture.

Eagles (10-3) vs. Seahawks (6-7) how to watch

Date: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA TV: ABC/ESPN

Looking like an unstoppable force, the Eagles have suddenly fallen off their perch atop the NFC East and onto some tough times because of a defense that has been ripped apart in recent weeks.

After allowing 34 points in an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, Philadelphia was ripped apart for 42 points by the San Francisco 49ers and 33 by the Dallas Cowboys — both losses to teams considered the other legitimate contenders in the NFC.

Over their last six outings, they’ve allowed an average of 30 points per game.

While the defense has struggled, quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked pedestrian during this two-game skid. He completed just 57.8% of his passes, accruing 298 yards on 45 pass attempts with two total touchdowns. Last week against the Cowboys, he didn’t score a touchdown of any kind for the first time this season while throwing for just 197 yards.

But his status for Monday night has been downgraded to questionable as an illness worsened over the weekend. He is travelling to Seattle, regardless, but it unclear if he’ll play or not.

They face a Seahawks team that is currently freefalling out of the playoff conversation. Once a 6-3 side, they’ve lost four straight games amidst their toughest stretch of the season. Two of those losses came to the powerhouse 49ers while another was against the NFC East-leading Cowboys.

Now a test against a skidding and motivated Philadelphia side is another imposing challenge — especially because their quarterback situation is up in the air.

Geno Smith is battling a groin issue that prompted Drew Lock to start their 28-16 loss to the 49ers last week. While he’s practiced this week, Seattle remains mum on whether or not he’ll be able to go on Monday night.

Regardless of who has been under center, offense has been hard to come by in Seattle. They’ve been held to fewer than 20 points in four of their last six games.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Week 15 Odds

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-115)

Eagles -2.5 (-115) Over/Under: 45 (-110)

45 (-110) Eagles Moneyline: -148

-148 Saints Moneyline: +124

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL news, visit AMNY.com