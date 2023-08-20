Aaron Rodgers to make Jets debut vs. Giants in Saturday’s preseason finale: Report

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aaron Rodgers is finally going to suit up as a member of the New York Jets — and it’s coming against their in-stadium rivals.

As first reported by Brian Costello of the New York Post, the four-time NFL MVP will make his Jets debut during Saturday’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium against the Giants.

The 39-year-old had sat out the Jets’ first three games of the preseason, taking a backseat to Zach Wilson after being acquired by Gang Green back in April.

While he continues to change the culture of an organization mired in mediocrity, he took a massive pay cut while reworking a two-year, $75 million deal. It provided the Jets with additional cap flexibility to go out and sign veteran running back Dalvin Cook to add another weapon to Rodgers’ arsenal.

The decision to take the field in preseason action doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. While Rodgers stated earlier in the summer that he “wouldn’t mind,” taking some exhibition snaps, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said following their 13-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he would speak with the future Hall of Famer.

His first snaps in green will come against a Giants secondary that has been freshened up this offseason with the drafting of Deonte Banks in the first round. He will immediately be slated as the team’s No. 2 cornerback behind Adoree’ Jackson.

