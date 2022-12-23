Giants and Kayvon Thibodeaux gear for top Week 16 battle against Christian Darrisaw and Vikings

The New York Giants were waiting for Kayvon Thibodeaux to have his breakout game in his rookie season. Boy did he accomplish that in Week 15’s victory.

In New York’s 20-12 season-altering win over Washington, Thibodeaux tallied 12 tackles (three for losses), a sack, and a forced fumble that turned into his first NFL touchdown. It was clear throughout the contest that the Oregon product was the best player on the field.

That performance was just another in a long line of reasons that his teammates have been impressed with the rookie.

“I feel like he’s been playing well all season. He can play like that for multiple weeks. I don’t think he has a ceiling to his game. I appreciate the effort he plays with, his attitude, his swagger, and things like that” Dexter Lawrence told AMNY Thursday. “I feel his ceiling is going through the roof.”

After dealing with an injury to start the season that kept him out for the first two games, the Giants’ fifth overall pick in this draft class has started to turn the corner as a premiere NFL player. Of course, while Washington’s offensive line isn’t considered the cream of the crop, Thibodeaux will certainly have his hands full on Saturday in Minnesota against Christian Darrisaw.

Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2021 has blossomed into one of the elite left tackles in football. His 89 Pro Football Focus rating is just second behind Trent Williams amongst all tackles. While he is one of the NFL’s biggest snubs for the pro-bowl this season, the former Virginia Tech product is well on his way to becoming a household name.

While Thibodeaux could not be reached for comment after Thursday’s practice, the lone Giants pro bowler on defense made an emphasis on not changing things going into another big week for the team.

“I feel like we’ve played good offensive linemen in other weeks. The plan is the same to just attack them with good technique. Play long and physical.” Lawrence told AMNY Thursday.

While Lawrence sees similarities between the Vikings’ offensive line and specifically Darrisaw as a player, he also sees the Giants’ budding superstar on the edge molding into what he was drafted to be.

For Kayvon Thibodeaux to continue to show his untapped potential, he’ll need another big game on Saturday. And there’s no better introduction to a big game than a big-time matchup on the edge.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com