Giants hopeful for a Kayvon Thibodeaux return from injury ‘soon’

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux linebacker continues to rehab an undisclosed injury during the team’s initial offseason practices, and head coag Brian Daboll said he’s hopeful the 21-year-old will be ready for their mandatory minicamp on June 7.

“Knock on wood, hopefully he’ll be good to go,” Daboll said. “I’m not going to promise anything. He may or may not.”

Thibodeaux, who joined the Giants as the team’s 5th overall NFL Draft pick in April, is wearing a red jersey for the time being, which denotes players who are recovering from health issues.

“Look, the guys are still in red jerseys where they’re rehabbing, and when they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go,” Daboll said.

While Giants brass is keeping the nature of his injury under wraps, the coach praised his work ethic during his rehab period, saying he’s done “everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Standing at 6’4” and 225 pounds, the University of Oregon product projects to be a nightmare for opposing offenses whenever he is healthy — and he’s even earned himself comparisons to former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, along with Big Blue great Michael Strahan.

First-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen was widely applauded for picking Thibodeaux, along with offensive tackle Evan Neal with the 7th overall pick.

“The Giants just got better with Kayvon and now Evan Neal. Pretty soon the Cowboys will no longer be able to back into winning this division,” said Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless.

“The Giants steal 2 of the best players in the draft. Days of Dave Gettleman’s arrogance and ignorance are over,” NFL observer Adam Schein. “Stud pass rusher. Stud offensive linemen. Sheer perfection. Schoen! Daboll! This is the best day for Giants in 10 years.”

After a 4–13 season, where fans were forced to endure lackluster play from Big Blue, any improvement would be a serious welcome at MetLife.

The team, which lost star cornerback James Bradberry when the team looked to reduce their cap amid a messy financial situation, will boast a new-look defense on the field next season, which begins in a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

If Thibodeaux gets healthy, he will undoubtedly be a major contributor to their efforts to contain opposing offenses.