Big blue bummer: Giants fall to 1-5 after brutal loss to the Rams

On a day in which they held a halftime celebration for the 10th anniversary of their most recent Super Bowl victory, the Giants looked nothing like the champions of old.

Big Blue got blown out Sunday by the Los Angeles Rams 38-11 in an embarrassing drubbing that saw quarterback Daniel Jones turn the ball over four times.

The team is now 1-5 for the season, likely delivering a death blow to any playoff hopes that the most optimistic fans held at the start of the season.

The Giants started off the game with a promising drive that saw kicker Graham Gano nail a 27-yard field goal as the home crowd cheered on — but the aura of promise began to fade, as the Rams linebackers began to overwhelm the injury-prone Giants.

New York’s second possession ended when Jones attempted a run up the middle on fourth down, but failed to pick up the necessary one yard, and turned the ball back over to Los Angeles.

In all, Jones — who played a week after getting concussed against the Cowboys in Dallas — ended his Oct. 17 performance with 29 completions on 51 attempts, and a total of 242 passing yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants defense held their own during the first quarter of the game — forcing two punts from the Matthew Stafford-led team. The bleeding began, though, when wide receiver Robert Woods caught a 15 yard pass from Stafford to put the Rams up with 10 minutes left in the first half.

The Giants would not recover.

Jones would go on to fumble the football on a sack, giving the Rams the ball on the Giants 14 yard line during the second quarter, which the team converted into seven points.

Jones was questionable to play this game, as he received a concussion last week, but Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley remained sidelined with an ankle injury — which noticeably hurt the team, which finished with just 60 rushing yards on the day.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay joined Barkley on the bench with a knee injury. Sterling Shepard led the team in receiving with 76 yards on 10 catches.

The team falls to a decisive last place in the NFC East, with a 1-5 record that trails Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington.

Stafford, who joined the Rams this year after being traded from the Detroit Lions, threw 251 yards and four touchdowns on the day, while running back ​​​​Darrell Henderson carried the ball for 78 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets enjoyed an off week — though they are also at the bottom of the standings, with just a single victory.

The Giants will face the Carolina Panthers at home next Sunday.