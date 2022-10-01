Quantcast
amNY Sports Editors Preview Week 4 of NFL season: Top storylines and games to watch

NFL week 4 sports picks
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Week four of the NFL season is just a day away, so why not tune in to the best sports team that can have you ready for kickoff? 

With instant analysis and predictions on the league’s best games, Eric Samulski, Nick Faria, and the AM New York Sports team give you everything you need to know for week four. Who will emerge victorious between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? Are the Cowboys the most dangerous team no one is talking about? 

Only looking for the latest Giants and Jets news? Our beat reporters Christian Arnold and Aidan Graham have the latest news coming out of both camps heading into the week. 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

