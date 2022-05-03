Mets vs. Braves betting preview: Wednesday, May 4

The Mets will play their final contest in a 4-game series against their divisional rival Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll look to overcome some recent struggles to regain the magic that has propelled their hot-start this season.

The Amazins boast the second-best record in the MLB heading into their Tuesday double header — as their with a 16–8 record is second only to the crosstown New York Yankees, who boast a MLB-best 17–6 prior to their Tuesday night matchup. The Braves, meanwhile, sit at 4th in the NL East division with an 11-13 record.

For gambling Mets fans, the team is betting-odds favorites in their Wednesday game. Tylor Megill is slated to get the start for the Mets against Atlanta’s Ian Anderson, who has struggled out of the gate this year for the Braves.

Here is amNewYork Metro’s betting guide for the Mets for Wednesday, May 4:

NEW YORK METS VS ATLANTA BRAVES:

How to Watch :

Date: Wednesday, May 4.

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field in Queens, NY.

TV: SNY, MLB Network

Tale of the Tape:

METS STAT (as of 4/3) BRAVES 16–8 Record 11–13 2–3 Last 5 games 3–2 Tylor Megill Starting pitcher Ian Anderson 1.93 Starting pitcher ERA 4.66 .257 Team BA .229 .339 Team OBS .304 110 Runs scored 94 76 Runs given up 105

Mets leaders:

Jeff McNeil .360/.422/.520 in 57 at-bats, 1o RBIs

Francisco Lindor .269/.355/.452 in 93 at-bats, 14 RBIs

Pete Alonso .239/.308/.402 in 92 at-bats, 18 RBIs

Braves leaders:

Travis d’Arnaud .333/.354/.508 in 63 at-bats, 11 RBIs

Austin Riley .284/.376/.602 in 88 at-bats, 14 RBIs

Matt Olson .281/.387/.449 in 89 at-bats, 7 RBIs

Odds, Lines, and More:

Mets Moneyline: -120

Braves Moneyline: +100

Spread: Mets -7

The Pick:

The Mets have hit a slight rough patch in recent games, including dropping a 5–2 game against Atlanta on Tuesday night, but, ultimately, they head into the contest with more talent. The team’s superior .257 batting average, as well as Taylor Megill’s 1.93 ERA is likely to prove overpowering in the Met home game. Meanwhile, with Ian Anderson and his 4.66 ERA on the mound for Atlanta, New York batters shouldn’t have a hard time getting runners across the plate.