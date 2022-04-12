Yankees shutout Blue Jays to even series

The Yankees shutout the Blue Jays during a 4–0 victory Tuesday night, evening the series and bringing the Bronx Bombers to a 3–2 record on the season.

Coming just one day after Toronto had beaten the Yanks 3–0 on Monday night, the game marked a promising turnaround for New York’s struggling offense, as the team strung together a series of consecutive hits, while holding the Blue Jays to just 5 hits and 0 runs.

Lefty Nestor Cortes got the start on the mound for the Yankees, and gave up just 3 hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

His solid performance came after a troubling start, when he gave up a double to Toronto outfielder George Springer on the second pitch of the game. Nevertheless, Cortes composed himself and ended the inning — and the next 3 — scoreless.

After Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman hit another double with 1 out in the 5th inning, manager Aaron Boone sent Cortes to the bench, while Clay Holmes took the mound until the 7th in the Bronx.

Miguel Castro, Jonathan Loáisiga and Aroldis Chapman each pitched one of the subsequent 3 innings.

Meanwhile, on offense, the Yankees reached the scoreboard after an Aaron Hicks home run to right field in the 2nd inning, which scored ​​DJ LeMahieu, who had doubled earlier in the inning.

LeMahieu would score again in the 4th inning, when he hit an infield single, before scoring on a series of errors by the Blue Jays.

The Yanks’ final run came in the 8th inning, when Josh Donaldson walked, and Aaron Judge subsequently hit a double, before a Giancarlo Stanton sacrifice flyball allowed Donaldson to run home.

The game ended on a terrific play by LeMahieu, who snagged a speeding grounder from Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk, before beating the runner to first to secure the last out of the 9th inning.

Isn’t it glovely, isn’t it wonderful? pic.twitter.com/fuhozo5F23 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 13, 2022

The Yankees finished the game with 7 hits and 5 strikeouts in 28 at bats, while the Blue Jays managed just 5 hits and 0 runs, while striking out 10 times.

The teams will meet again in the Bronx on Wednesday night, before the final game of their series on Thursday.