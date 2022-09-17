Barstool promo code unlocks $1k risk-free bet, $150 MNF TD bonus

Prospective bettors in a growing number of states can use our Barstool promo code AMNY1000 for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 this weekend. Players can use this bet on any sport or league, including college football, Canelo-GGG, the NFL, MLB, and more.

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

New users can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when they sign up via the links on this page and use Barstool promo code AMNY1000. Barstool Sportsbook also has a Bet $20, Get $150 offer available for Monday Night Football.

The main offer that bettors can take advantage of at any point this weekend is a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. This offers backs a player’s first cash wager with up to $1,000 in site credit. If the bettor’s first bet settles as a loss, Barstool Sportsbook will issue a sportsbook bonus cash refund of up to $1,000 to use on other games.

Click here and enter Barstool promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Barstool Promo Code AMNY1000 Activates $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Offer

Barstool Sportsbook has a versatile offer for any new user who registers for an account this weekend. Players who sign up with Barstool promo code AMNY1000 will get a fully-insured first bet to use on any game or player prop this weekend. This includes college football, NFL, MLB, soccer, racing, and more. If your first cash wager settles as a loss, Barstool Sportsbook will issue up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another game.

You could wager $500 on #3 Ohio State to beat Toledo on Saturday night. If the Buckeyes win, you’d pick up a profit on the winning bet. However, if Toledo pulled off the upset, Barstool would issue $500 in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another game. You could use that on another CFB game, MLB game, or Sunday NFL Week 2 game. This is essentially a second chance to pick up a win.

Bet $20, Get $150 If Either Team Completes a Pass on MNF

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, KS, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFOOTBALL150 SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, GET $150

NFL BONUS! BET NOW

If you’re willing to wait a bit for a guaranteed bonus, Barstool Sportsbook has different new user promo that will give players a $150 bonus. This promo is based around either Monday Night Football matchup, including the Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

You can wager $20 on any game or player prop bet in either game to activate the bonus offer. If either team in the game of your choice completes a pass, you will receive the $150 bonus in sportsbook bonus cash. This is a lock to hit in either game, making the time spent registering well worth it.

Click here and enter Barstool promo code AMNYFOOTBALL150 to receive a $150 bonus if either team in the MNF game of your choice completes a pass.

How to Register with Our Barstool Promo Code

As outlined above, there are two great offers on the table. Each requires a specific Barstool Sportsbook promo code. If you’ve already installed the app, but haven’t registered for an account, be sure to input the appropriate promo code as you sign up for an account to get the offer of your choice.

Click here and enter Barstool promo code AMNY1000.

and enter Barstool promo code AMNY1000. Fill in the required information sections.

Add money to your account to fund your first wager.

Select any game in any league with available betting markets.

Wager up to $1,000.

If your first bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will issue up to $1,000 back in sportsbook bonus cash for you to use on another game.

Grab a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 when you enter Barstool promo code AMNY1000 after clicking here.