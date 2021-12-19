Here’s how to get the best Barstool Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 15

An extended slate of NFL action rolls on today and the latest Barstool Sportsbook promos deliver outstanding value across the Week 15 slate.

The new Barstool Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 15 unwraps a $1,000 risk-free first bet in addition to exclusive brand merchandise and a package of football bonuses and boosts.

Those looking to bet on a pivotal weekend of games that now runs through Tuesday following COVID-19 postponements can do so with the protection of a $1,000 risk-free bet. Meanwhile, Barstool Sportsbook bettors can also lock in creative parlay and player prop boosts.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 15

Below, we will work through the mechanics of the risk-free first bet offer and free merchandise special, but let’s first take a look at custom markets available for the Sunday matchups.

Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Dak Prescott all to throw for 2+ touchdowns (+285)

Najee Harris, James Conner, and Ezekiel Elliott all to score a touchdown (+450)

Aaron Rodgers to throw 3+ touchdown passes and Packers to win (+195)

Big Cat’s Can’t Lose Parlay: Cardinals -2.5, Bills -2.5, Cowboys to win, and GB Packers to win (boosted to +200)

Bills -10.5, Over 45.5 points in Seahawks-Rams, and Titans -1.5 (boosted to +725)

Team to score first touchdowns: Cowboys, Broncos, and 49ers (boosted to +300)

$1,000 Risk-Free and Merchandise Special

All players who kick off the betting experience today will be able to place a protected first wager of up to $1,000. Pick a game and place a spread, moneyline, or over/under wager of any amount between $10 and $1,000. If the bet wins, take your agreed upon payout.

If it doesn’t, grab a site credit bonus. For instance, let’s say you take the Ravens to cover the spread with a $700 wager, but they fail to do so. Barstool will issue back a $700 site credit to use on a subsequent wager.

Meanwhile, those who opt-in via the main menu to the MeganMakinMoney Merch Special and bet at least $30+ on the Steelers to knock off the Titans will get a free Barstool Sportsbook beanie of their choice — win or lose. Of note, Megan is 9-5 with her moneyline picks this season and is on a short two-game winning streak with her selections.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Details

Here’s what you need to know about today’s Barstool Sportsbook promo. It is available in 11 total states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee).

You can get the offer by completing the quick registration process. Then, make a first deposit of at least $10 (or up to $1,000 to max out the value of the risk-free bet). Barstool offers a number of safe and easy deposit methods. Finally, place your risk-free first bet, and then lock in different odds boosts and other betting specials on today’s action.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to get started and unlock NFL Week 15 bonuses this weekend.