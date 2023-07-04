Baseball betting promos: Best MLB sportsbook offers this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s the Fourth of July and these baseball betting promos are one way to celebrate America’s pastime. Bettors can bet on any of the MLB games today with these new offers.

Sign up and take full advantage of the latest baseball betting promos on the holiday today. New players will have access to a variety of offers, including bonus bets and massive first bets.

Baseball Betting Promos: Start off With Bonus Bets, Other Offers

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans this weekend. First off, every MLB team plays on the Fourth of July as long as the weather holds up. However, the game you choose doesn’t really matter for a few of these baseball betting promos. Get started with guaranteed wins, the potential for big payouts, and other unique offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on DraftKings Sportsbook

Few things are guaranteed in sports betting, but this DraftKings Sportsbook is the exception to the rule. New players who sign up with this offer and place a $5 wager on any game will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. This will provide new bettors with a head start on the rest of the week. These bonus bets are applicable to a wide range of markets in the app, including MLB, soccer, Wimbledon, golf, MMA, and more.

Click here and bet $5 on any MLB game with DraftKings Sportsbook to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to gain access to this new offer. Players can sign up and place an initial wager on any MLB game. That will trigger a bonus of 10 times the original wager. For example, someone who places a $10 bet will win $100 in bonus bets. We recommend placing a $20 wager to claim a maximum $200 in bonus bets.

New players who activate this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and download the app can win $200 in bonus bets. Click here to register.

Caesars Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,250 MLB Bet

All new players can start off with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook this week. Place a real money wager on any game. Anyone who misses on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250. In addition to this four-figure sportsbook bonus, bettors can start building toward long-term membership perks with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. The “Full Caesar” promotion gives bettors a way to win in multiple ways.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to score a $1,250 MLB bet and other offers.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 First Bet for Any Baseball Game

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and great promos like this are a big reason why. Players will have flexibility with a $1,000 first bet. This offer is applicable to any MLB game today and all throughout the week. Not to mention, any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered.

Use this link to create an account on BetMGM Sportsbook and reap the rewards of a $1,000 first bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1, Get $200 on MLB This Week

Bet365 Sportsbook is handing out $200 in guaranteed bonus bets to lucky players this week. Anyone who signs up and creates an account will have access to a 200-1 payout. After getting started, download the app and place a $1 wager on any MLB game. As soon as that game ends, players will receive $200 in bonus bets. It’s that simple with this new offer.

Click here to get started on bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

