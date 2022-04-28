New Yorkers can win Yankee game day experiences with first pitch and exclusive suite with Nitro Pepsi

In celebration of the new Nitro Pepsi, Pepsi is giving Yankee fans a one-of-a-kind in-suite experience, with one lucky fan delivering the ceremonial first pitch on May 10.

During a Yankees’ home game this baseball season, New Yorkers are given the chance to win an on-field and in-suite experience. Pepsi’s giveaway includes tickets to the game at the Yankee Stadium and exclusive access to a decked-out Nitro Pepsi Suite. The suite is complete with Nitro Pepsi decor.

Pepsi introduced Nitro Pepsi in February – the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that is softer than a soft drink. Nitro Pepsi is creamy and smooth and features a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head.

“Nitro Pepsi is all about a smooth experience from the first sip. What better way than to show up at the iconic Yankee stadium to make the game-day experience as exciting as possible,” said Nancy Rooney, CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division. “Whether it’s surprise and delight moments for fans across the stadium or exclusive suite access to make watching even sweeter, we’re so excited to be back celebrating baseball with fans at one of baseball’s greatest venues.”

​​Now, the product is officially rolling out nationwide including at Yankee Stadium, the only pro sports facility in the Tri-State Area to sell Nitro Pepsi, and available across the New York metro area at local bodegas, delis, grocery chains and other independent small businesses.

On May 10, one lucky grand prize winner will get the unique experience of throwing out the game’s ceremonial first pitch along with a pair of tickets to the Nitro Pepsi Suite and signed Yankees memorabilia. 20 additional winners will also receive a pair of tickets in the Nitro Pepsi Suite with Yankees swag and more.

Fans have the chance to enter to win the sweepstakes by texting NITROPEPSI to 99888 from now until April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Fans can visit www.pepsipromos.com/nitrosmooth for more information and enter without texting.