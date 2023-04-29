Nathan Eovaldi 3-hitter leads Rangers over Yankees 2-0 as Judge sits

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a three-hitter for his first big league nine-inning shutout, Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run homer in the fifth and the Texas Rangers beat the listless Yankees 2-0 Saturday night for New York’s fifth loss in seven games.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge missed his second straight game with a mild hip strain, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader on the sidelines. New York was shut out for the first time this season and has scored two runs or fewer in five of its last seven games.

Jake Bauers didn’t make it past the first inning of his Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García’s drive and leaving with a bruised right knee.

The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. New York said X-rays were negative.

Before 40,027, a record crowd at Globe Life Field, Eovaldi (3-2) struck out a season-high eight and walked none against one of his former teams.

His only previous shutout was a five-inning, rain-shortened game for Boston against Tampa Bay last Oct. 4. It was the third career complete game for Eovaldi and the first shutout by a Texas pitcher at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

Jhony Brito (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Judge through the weekend before determining whether the reigning AL MVP will go on the injured list.

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom was placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation after early exits in two of his last three starts. … SS Corey Seager (left hamstring) took some grounders Saturday. He has been on the IL since he got hurt running bases April 11.