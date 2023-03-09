Harrison Bader latest Yankees player struck by injury bug

The Yankees just can’t seem to catch a break these days.

Harrison Bader became the latest injury concern on Thursday as he was scratched from the game and Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said that he was dealing with left-side soreness. He will undergo testing to see if it’s anything serious.

More information is expected to be released by the Yankees on Friday.

The discomfort occurred during his second and final at-bat during Wednesday’s spring training meeting with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He swung and felt something in there,” Boone said, according to NJ.com. “You don’t like to see that.”

Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial, Aaron Judge and Rafael Ortega could all find themselves as potential centerfield replacements if Bader isn’t ready to begin the regular season. Ortega started in centerfield on Thursday night for the Yankees.

Thursday wound up being a big day of injury news for New York, with general manager Brian Cashman revealing that Carlos Rodon would be placed on the injured list to start the season. Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino were also placed on the IL.