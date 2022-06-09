Bassitt struggles again for Mets: Overwhelmed by Padres 13-2

The Padres jumped on Chris Bassitt early and often Wednesday night, and the Mets fell to San Diego 13-2 losing a series for just the third time all year.

Bassitt threw just 3.1 innings, while the Padres feasted all night to the tune of 13 hits and 13 runs.

It’s been a rough go for the former Oakland Athletic recently. Bassitt has recorded a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts.

The Mets bats weren’t much better. The Metropolitan bats couldn’t muster up much against Padre starter, Sean Manaea. Manaea threw seven innings of three hit ball. The former Athletic gave up just one earned run while striking out three.

All eyes were focused on the health of both Pete Alonso and Starling Marte. Both players left the game on Tuesday night due to injuries – Alonso with a hand injury, and Marte with a quad injury.

Both injuries have appeared to reportedly not be serious with both players potentially escaping possible IL stints.

The Mets received good news on both of their players MRI’s, but the good news did not translate to the field.

Without Alonso or Marte in the lineup, the Mets offense has recorded just hits 5 and 2 runs over the last two games against San Diego.

San Diego got the scoring started early in the first inning with a Nomar Maraza RBI single off Bassitt.

Bassitt would battle back in the second and third inning by only giving up a run on a Manny Machado double.

The fourth inning ended up being the a much different story.

Four hits, one error and one walk all compounded into a five run inning that chased Bassitt out of the game after recording just one out, and ended any hope of a Mets series win. Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth both drove in two during the inning, and Manny Machado ended the scoring in the fourth with another RBI double.

The onslaught continued in the fifth inning. Profar ended up driving in another RBI off a double, and Cronenworth broke the game open with a three run home run.

Cronenworth was dominant in the 2-hole, going 3-4 with a homer and five RBI. He was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Mets would score two runs in the seventh off of Manaea thanks to a Jeff McNeil infield single and Luis Guillorme double play.

It wasn’t a very good day for the Mets defensively either. Their usual stout defense committed three errors in the field.

With the loss, the Mets fall to 38-21 and hold a seven game lead in the NL East. On the current west coast trip, the team is 3-4.

The Padres on the other hand, moved to 35-22 and two games out of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The Mets will have the day off on Thursday before traveling to Anaheim to take on the Angels in a three game series that will be the final leg of their west coast road trip.

For more Mets coverage, visit AMNY.com