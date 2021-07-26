Mets reviving banner day in virtual format

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Mets announced Monday that they will bring back ‘Banner Day’ for the first time since 2015 after they retired the long-running tradition.

The fan-focused ritual was started in 1963 during the Mets sophomore season, allowing fans of all ages to parade down on the field at Shea Stadium showing off their homemade banners on bedsheets proclaiming their love for the Bums. It was temporarily revived during the 2012 50th anniversary season and was last celebrated in 2015.

The 2021 version of the tradition will be a bit more tech-forward, taking the form of a virtual contest due to limited access to the field for the general public in the face of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Fans can create banners and submit them in the form of a photo or video starting today, running until Aug. 9.

The Mets will unveil the top 20 submissions on August 11 and give Mets fans the chance to vote for their favorite until Aug. 20. The winner will be announced on Aug. 26.

The winner will be awarded a signed Pete Alonso baseball, a Mets goodie bag, tickets to a 2021 game, and a 2022 tour of Citi Field, along with tickets to a game for the 2022 season.

Participants can enter at Mets.com/BannerDay.