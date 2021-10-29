Get the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 8, World Series, more

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides huge value with the World Series, college football, and NFL Week 8 all in play this weekend. With no shortage of ways to wager, using this bonus code is the best way to do it. Whether it’s an industry-best risk-free first bet, profit boosts, odds boosts, or a collection of other specials, the Caesars Sportsbook app provides multiple ways for both new and current players to win big.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF provides bettors with a $5,000 risk-free first bet and a number of aggressive bet boosts ahead of a busy sports weekend.
- CAESARS ARIZONA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS COLORADO
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS INDIANA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS MICHIGAN
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS NEW JERSEY
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS TENNESSEE
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS VIRGINIA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS IOWA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS WEST VIRGINIA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS LOUISIANA
$100 PRE-REGISTRATION
Whether you’re betting on the Astros-Braves World Series matchups, NFL Week 8, or a loaded Saturday of college football action, boosts and other bonuses available at Caesars are a must-grab.
Over the last two months, the Caesars Sportsbook app has emerged as a preferred betting option for players in states like New Jersey, Arizona, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, and Colorado. That momentum is expected to continue this weekend with a fresh set of stellar promos.
Use the state-based links above or below and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to grab a $5,000 risk-free bet and various other specials for NFL Week 8 and more.
Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 8, MLB, More
The weekend gets underway Friday night with regular season season NBA and NHL action as well as a few college football games and World Series Game 3. Bettors can lock in a $5,000 risk-free bet for any of these games, or save it for football action later in the weekend.
Either way, Caesars Sportsbook provides a number of awesome boosts on all sports, including dozens of enhanced odds on NFL Week 8 and college football Week 9 games.
Each day, Caesars rolls out a special Super Boost in addition to several other game and player prop boosts. For Game 3 of the World Series, bettors can grab the Braves to win and Ozzie Albies to record at least one hit at +200 odds.
In total, there are a whopping 96 boosts to begin the weekend. Look for updates throughout.
Caesar Sportsboook Promo Code Unlocks Other Bonuses
Here are some other notable bonuses available this weekend:
- On Friday, grab the Friday Double which, you guessed it, doubles the stake of your wager, if your team wins. Also, check out a risk-free same-game parlay on any Friday game (MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAAF) of up to $25.
- On Saturday, lock in a 50% profit boost on any of the day’s games across a number of sports.
- Finally, Caesars serves up a 33% parlay profit boost for any NFL Week 8 game, a $1,000 bonus if you win 9+ NFL bets, and a free bet equal to $1 for every rush yard by your team’s designated running back. Meanwhile, Premier League bettors can grab three separate 50% profit boosts.
In total, these specials combine to present thousands of dollars in bonus value.
How to Get Started
Use the state-based links above or below and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF. Then, follow these steps:
- Complete the quick registration process.
- Make a first deposit of at least $10 to bet risk-free. Bettors can deposit and wager without risk as much as $5,000.
- Make the risk-free first bet.
- Place subsequent wagers using any of the standard odds, odds boosts, or promos outlined above.
- CAESARS ARIZONA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS COLORADO
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS INDIANA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS MICHIGAN
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS NEW JERSEY
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS TENNESSEE
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS VIRGINIA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS IOWA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS WEST VIRGINIA
$5,000 RISK-FREE
- CAESARS LOUISIANA
$100 PRE-REGISTRATION