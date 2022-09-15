Best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Chiefs-Chargers is AMNYFULL

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the key to activating the “Full Caesar.” This promo is providing new players with short-term and long-term benefits after signing up. However, it all starts with Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday night.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar” for bettors this weekend. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet to go along with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Chiefs-Chargers is going to be one of the best Thursday Night Football matchups we see all year. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are set to go toe to toe as they battle for AFC West supremacy.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo can give new bettors a head start on the games this weekend. This $1,250 first bet is one of the largest sportsbook bonuses on the market and it’s just one part of this promo.

New players can activate the “Full Caesar” and unlock a $1,250 first bet for Chiefs-Chargers. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Chiefs-Chargers

The Full Caesar comes with three core components:

$1,250 first bet.

1,000 Tier Credits.

1,000 Reward Credits.

The $1,250 first bet is self-explanatory. New users can place a cash wager on any game this weekend with up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. If that initial wager loses, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will trigger an immediate refund in site credit.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits are the keys to unlocking long-term benefits at Caesars. Reward Credits are redeemable for free bets, bonuses, hotel benefits, and other perks. Tier Credits are accumulated over time to unlock the best perks and bonuses.

How to Claim This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account with Caesars Sportsbook and activate the Full Caesar. For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the mobile app. Here’s a quick breakdown of the necessary steps to register:

Click here , choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on Chiefs-Chargers.

Earn 1,000 in Reward Credits and 1,000 in Tier Credits.

Other Thursday Night Football Odds Boosts

Thursday Night Football games are here for the long haul. As far as matchups go, Chiefs-Chargers is one of the best that NFL fans could expect to see. There are already a handful of odds boosts available to new players for this game. Here are a few of the boosts available at Caesars Sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert Score Rushing TD: +180

Chargers Win & Austin Ekeler Over 99.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards: +300

Travis Kelce & Mecole Hardman Each Over 5.5 Receptions: +500

JuJu Smith-Schuster First TD Scorer vs Chargers: +800

Mike Williams & Gerald Everett Each Score TD: +800

New players can activate the “Full Caesar” and unlock a $1,250 first bet for Chiefs-Chargers. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get started.