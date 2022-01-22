Grab the best Caesars Sportsbook promo for NFL Divisional Round and more

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo unloads a package of strong bonuses this weekend for the NFL Divisional Round, UFC 270, and more. Players located outside of New York can grab a $1,001 first bet match while those located in the NY sports betting market will be able to check out a brand new $1,500 first deposit match.

Beyond new player offers, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo provides great in-app specials like strong odds boosts and special NFL Divisional Round betting specials.

Both Saturday and Sunday present a deep selection of sporting events to check out, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo offers what hold up as one some of the best bonuses, whether in the New York sports betting market or anywhere else the app currently runs. Below, read on about the specials available throughout the weekend, including how ensure you grab the most possible value.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo in New York can be had with code AMNYCZR right here. Bettors in other all other states can lock in with code AMNYRF to grab the best specials.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo This Weekend

Let’s hit some quick notes as a guide to what’s available this weekend in the app before quickly addressing the required steps to get the best Caesars Sportsbook promos.

New Player Bonus

Let’s begin with the new player promos. In most states where Caesars runs, bettors can begin with a $1,001 first bet match. In New York, the most recent state to launch, players can secure a $1,500 full deposit match. Why is the NY promo a bit stronger than in other states? Because it’s a new market, thus drawing slightly stronger offers. That said, the Caesars Sportsbook promo available in any market stands up favorably against the competition.

In-App Specials

Now, let’s tackle the Caesars Sportsbook promos available in-app. The weekend begins with over 70 enhanced markets on player props and game outcomes. These boosts go with a 33% NFL Parlay Boost. This special will dish out a 33% boost token to use on NFL Divisional Games. The First TD Bet and Get bonus will give a free bet to use live after placing a first touchdown scorer prop wager. For instance, let’s say a bettor plays a 49ers-Packers prop on the first touchdown scorer. Caesars will then issue a free bet for doing so.

These specials go along with a free NBA jersey special that will be available through February 7. Opt-in through the promos tab before placing at least $100 of cumulative NBA bets across a single wager or multiple bets. This Caesars Sportsbook promo will turn into a $150 NBA Store credit for use towards a free authentic jersey.

How to Sign Up and Get the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo

Getting started with this offer is easy.

Click the state links above and below that correspond with your current state. In New York, bettors can click here .

. The appropriate code to get the optimal Caesars Sportsbook promo will be automatically applied.

Make a first deposit and wager of at least $10 to get a free bet match in most states. Make a minimum $50 deposit in New York to get a full bet match.

