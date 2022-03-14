The 4 best NY sports betting app promos for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is here, and that means the top NY sports betting apps will be offering up a variety of tremendous promos both ahead of and throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, this year’s tournament marks the first time in which New York residents will be able to legally wager on the games online, which means that betting action is expected to be fast and furious over the coming days and weeks. As the top online sportsbook operators look to attract new users and grow market share, prospective players will be able to unlock significant value in the form of new user specials.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

With March Madness now here, let’s take a look at the best NY sports betting app promos for NCAA Tournament action.

Best NY sports betting app promos for NCAA Tournament

As NY sports betting gears up for what’s expected to be a wild tournament filled with fantastic finishes and shocking upsets, the top apps will be offering a variety of deals ranging from risk-free bets to aggressive odds boosts and no-brainer props. Below, let’s run through the best of the best and take a look at how to get started with some of the market’s top options.

Caesars Sportsbook offers biggest risk-free bet

Caesars Sportsbook has been one of the market’s hottest NY sports betting apps since first going live in January. From the start, Caesars has offered up some of the market’s best overall new player bonuses and that will again be the case for the NCAA Tournament. All new players will be equipped with a risk-free bet worth up to $1,100.

Meanwhile, the app will feature dozens upon dozens of boosts spread across all of the action. Throughout the tournament, the app will provide players with a rotating cycle of secondary offers, including risk-free same game parlay specials, free bet offers, bonus cash specials, and profit boosts.

Click here to grab Caesars Sportsbook NY and redeem the $1,100 risk-free first bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives 40-1 odds, Gonzaga no-brainer

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

MARCH MADNESS BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a straightforward NY sports betting app promo that provides significant March Madness value. Players can dial up 40-1 odds with a bet $5, win $200 setup on any NCAA Tournament game. The standard market odds don’t matter, so players can back big underdogs, big favorites, or any team in between with this special.

What’s more, the app will also serve up plenty of odds boosts, profit boosts, and feature an absolute no-brainer ahead of the Gonzaga vs. Georgia State game. Players can apply a special $50 max bet odds boost on Gonzaga at +100 odds to knock off Georgia State.

Click here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in the 40-1 odds boost and Gonzaga no-brainer special.

FanDuel delivers instant bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

MARCH MADNESS INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, players can grad an instant 30-1 bonus simply by betting on any team to win any NCAA Tournament game. By doing so, players will immediately turn a $5 wager into a guaranteed $150 bonus that can then be used on any subsequent game.

If you’re looking for a low-risk no-brainer with your NY sports betting app promo that has the potential to ultimately turn into a meaningful payout, this bet $5, win $150 instant bonus is a must-have.

Click here to grab a guaranteed 30-1 payout with this FanDuel March Madness special.

BetMGM serves up can’t-miss 3-point bonus

BetMGM brings over its popular NBA special for the NCAA Tournament by offering new players who bet $10 a $200 bonus. The catch? Either team in the game wagered has to connect on at least one three-point shot.

Not only can players win cash on the qualifying wager, but they will be able to score a $200, no matter what happens, as long either team in the game drains one from long distance. With an increased focus on the three-point shot, it’s just a matter of time before this promo pays out. This special will be available Tuesday morning and run throughout the duration of the tournament.