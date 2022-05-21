Here’s the single best Preakness betting promo code

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday evening and bettors can activate the best Preakness betting promo code via any of the links on this page. Doing so will secure a sizable risk-free bet for any new user who signs up.

If there’s one thing to be disappointed about, it’s that the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete. The team that owns the winner has opted to focus their efforts on the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. The positive is that means this field of horses is a wide open one. Anything can happen, as we’ve already seen with this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Favorites and Longshots

There are nine horses set to take the track in the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. The heaviest favorite is Epicenter, which enters the race at 6-5 odds. That means a $100 bet would pay out $120 in profit in a win. Other favorites include Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2), and Simplification (6-1).

The longest shot in the field is Fenwick, which comes in at 50-1 odds. Happy Jack (30-1), Skippylongstocking (20-1), and Armagnac (12-1) each have longer odds of their own.

