Bet365 bonus code: $1 Cavaliers-Celtics bet turns $200 bet credits

Players that are not going to look past a sure thing payout should know about the current bet365 bonus code offer.

This wild bet365 bonus code offer is in a category of its own. All you have to do is place a $1 qualifying wager, and you get $200 in bet credits. You can lose the bet by 50 points, and you still get the reward.

Deposit required. Free Bets added to Free Bet Credits balance. Free Bet risk excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The Celtics-Cavaliers game will tip off at 7:00 Eastern, and it will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Boston is currently the second-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, and Cleveland is #4 at the moment. This is a statement game for the Cavs, and it should be hotly contested from the outset. A case can be made for both teams, but from a betting perspective, this promotion is a sure thing.

Click here to activate the Bet365 bonus code that will hammer down $200 in bet credits no matter what.

Bet365 bonus code for Cavs-Celtics, other NBA games

First, we are highlighting the Cavs-Celts game because it is a standout matchup on paper. At the same time, you are not required to bet on this particular game to comply with the terms. Your qualifying wager can be placed on any game that is on the slate. In addition, you are not limited to NBA betting. If you would rather bet a college basketball or NHL game, you can go in that direction, and you get the same deal.

At the end of the day, the terms are very simple and straightforward. You bet $1 on any game, in any pre-game market. Win or lose, you get $200 in bet credits after the game settles. You can place those wagers on any sporting event that is listed at the time. Plus, you have the same latitude with regard to the different bet types.

Trigger the Bet365 bonus code

Above all, click this link or one of the others we are providing today to activate the code instantly. When you go through this path, you will not be required to enter a code manually.

Secondly, follow the instructions to establish your account. You provide your name, date of birth, and other pertinent info as you would with any account. In this case, there is a geolocation verification that is required by law. When that is completed, you will be good to go.

Thirdly, download the mobile app if you have not already done so. In addition to the mobile betting flexibility, you will be informed when in-app specials are introduced.

Then, fund your account so you can place the bet. You only have to deposit $10 to comply with the terms.

After that, bet a buck on any game, and you will get $200 in bet credits regardless of the outcome.

Early payout promotions

As an established player, you will receive ongoing special offers. For instance, there are early payout specials right now. If you make an NBA bet and your selection takes a 20 point advantage, your bet settles as a win automatically. The same deal is in place for college basketball with an 18 point threshold.

Click here to take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer that will provide $200 in bet credits.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.