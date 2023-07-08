Bet365 bonus code AMNYXL: Bet $1 on Saturday MLB, Wimbledon for $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors have plenty to look forward to on Saturday and our bet365 bonus code AMNYXL will earn players a $200 return in bonus bets no matter what. You could use the bonus bets on MLB games, UFC 290 bouts, Wimbledon matches, and more.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

If you register via the links on this page, you won’t need to manually input bet365 bonus code AMNYXL, as our links will apply the code automatically. From there, a $1 wager is all it will take to earn $200 in bonus bets.

A showdown between division leaders will take place on Saturday night, when the Atlanta Braves head to Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay leads the AL East, while the Braves sit atop the NL East. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves, while Taj Bradley will be on the mound for the Rays.

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXL to Bet $1, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXL Unlocks $200 Guaranteed

Bet365 is currently available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia. Their Bet $1, Get $200 offer is by far the biggest no-brainer available in any of those five states. The $1 initial wager is the lowest cost of entry in the industry, while the $200 guaranteed bonus leads the way.

You can bet on any MLB game or focus on tonight’s UFC 290 event. If you were to wager $1 on Bo Nickal to win the opening main card bout, you would receive $200 in bonus bets that you could use on other bouts. The top of the card features a pair of title bouts, including a Flyweight Championship match between the champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will unify the Featherweight Title. Keep in mind that you don’t need your first $1 wager to win in order to secure $200 in bonus bets.

Register with Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXL

Signing up for an account with bet365 is incredibly simple. You’ll need to do the following to get in on the action with the sportsbook today:

Click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXL.

to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXL. Register by providing your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter your email address and create a password for the account.

Make a deposit of $10 or more to activate the promo.

Choose any of Saturday’s games or bouts.

Wager $1 or more on the market of your choice.

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will walk away with $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on games and bouts taking place this weekend in any league.

Early Payout Promo for Baseball Games

If you’re looking for a way to hedge against your team taking a big lead but losing the game, bet365 has you covered. Head over to the promotions section of the app, where you will find the baseball early payout promo.

This offer will pay out your qualifying moneyline bet early if your team takes a lead of five or more runs at any point in the MLB game of your choice. As part of this promo, you can bet on any team to win, not just an underdog. Plus, you can earn a moneyline win early even if your team ultimately loses the matchup.

Bet $1, Get $200 when you click here to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXL for any MLB game or UFC 290 bout.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.