Bet365 bonus code: Claim $200 bet credits for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 57

With the help of our bet365 bonus code offer and a single $1 bill, prospective bettors in eligible states will earn $200 in bet credit from any qualifying Super Bowl LVII wager.

Tackle the Super Bowl with our bet365 bonus code links, which activate the “Bet $1, Get $200” welcome offer. Sign up for a new account using the links and banners within this post and place $1 on Chiefs-Eagles to earn $200 in bet credit after a win or loss.

There are numerous reasons why Sunday’s Super Bowl is a must-watch for sports fans and prospective bettors everywhere. Not only are both teams more than deserving of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but narratives like Kansas City’s Andy Reid coaching against his former team and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce facing off make Sunday’s showdown in Arizona one to remember. bet365 will also make Sunday a day to remember for new sportsbook customers, turning their qualifying $1+ stakes on the big game into $200 in bet credit, regardless of how they settle.

bet365 Bonus Code: Turn $1+ Super Bowl Bet into Automatic $200 in Bet Credit

Other online sportsbooks are competing for bettors’ attention this weekend, but no one can match bet365’s bang for your buck. The site is giving qualified users in eligible states a whopping $200 in bet credit after placing any $1+ cash wager on Super Bowl LVII after registration.

Think of bet365’s “Bet $1, Get $200” as wagering on a market with 200-to-1 odds. In Super Bowl terms, that’s like if Kansas City scoring a touchdown was listed at +20000. Essentially, bet365’s new-user promotion allows every Super Bowl wager to become a no-brainer.

Of course, there’s still cash potential with this welcome offer. bet365 will pay every dollar of cash winnings if your qualifying bet settles as a win. So go for a longshot market with your $1, knowing that, at worst, you’re leaving Sunday night with $200 in bet credit and a wide assortment of betting options on bet365.

Instructions for bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Although bet365 lacks its competitors’ name recognition, the site is as user-friendly as it gets. Take a moment to go through bet365’s simple registration process and lock in the “Bet $1, Get $200” promotion for Super Bowl Sunday:

Enter all necessary account information, including name and date of birth.

Verify your playing area with a brief geolocation confirmation. bet365 is currently available in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Virginia.

Deposit at least $10 using one of bet365′s approved banking methods.

Place $1+ cash on any acceptable Super Bowl betting market.

Receive $200 in bet credit after your wager settles as a win or loss.

Chiefs-Eagles Early Payout Offer

Currently, bet365 is the only mainstream sportsbook that will pay out your moneyline bet in full if your team doesn’t win. Opt into the site’s NFL Early Payout Offer and place a pre-game bet on the moneyline or match result market for Chiefs-Eagles. If your team gains a 17+ point advantage throughout any stage in the game, bet365 will pay out your bet in full, even if the other team storms back to win the Super Bowl.

