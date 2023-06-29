Bet365 bonus code: Thursday night MLB bet $1, get $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Guarantees are outside the norm in sports betting, but that’s where this bet365 bonus code offer can come into play. New players can access a 200-1 guaranteed payout. Let’s take a closer look at this low-risk offer.

New bettors who activate this bet365 bonus code offer and place a $1 wager on any MLB game will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this promo is applicable to any MLB game this weekend. With that said, the game you choose doesn’t really matter. Remember, all it takes is a $1 wager to win $200 in bonus bets automatically. From there, new players will be able to test out the bet365 Sportsbook app with house money. It’s tough to beat the value of this new promotion.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Win $200 on any MLB Game

This bet365 promo might seem like it’s too good to be true, but it delivers in a big way. Simply placing a $1 wager on any MLB game will trigger a 200-1 payout. As soon as that game finishes, players will receive $200 in bonus bets.

This payout will convert no matter the outcome of the original game. In other words, bettors could lose miserably on that $1 wager but still go home with $200 in bonus bets.

When testing out a new sportsbook, bonus bets can be an effective way to get a feel for the app. This means this bet365 Sportsbook offer can go a long way for new bettors.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code

Signing up and redeeming this bet365 offer is the easy part. Figuring out how to spend those bonus bets will take a little more thought. Here’s a quick look at how to sign up and get started:

to automatically activate this offer without the need for a bonus code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on any MLB game this week.

Win $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the selected game.

Other Ways to Bet MLB This Weekend

It’s an exciting time to be a baseball fan for multiple reasons. First off, there are tons of big stars to watch on a nightly basis, including Shohei Ohtani. The Angels are in the thick of the Wild Card race and the two-way superstar is the biggest reason why. Ohtani would win the MVP right just based on his offensive output. The fact that he has a 3.02 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 95.1 innings as a pitcher is almost incomprehensible.

Bettors on bet365 Sportsbook can bet on Ohtani and the Angels or any other MLB game this weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to take a big swing with these bonus bets.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.