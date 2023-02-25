Bet365 bonus code unlocks bet $1, get $200 bet credits on NBA, college basketball

The latest bet365 bonus code offer is giving bettors a chance to step into the action this weekend. Instead of sweating out your first bet, grab a guaranteed win. Let’s take a closer look at this offer in select states.

New players who activate this bet365 bonus code offer can unlock $200 in bet credits by placing a $1 wager on any game. This 200-1 payout is instant and guaranteed.

Note: Deposit required. Free Bets added to Free Bet Credits balance. Free Bet risk excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

It’s a huge weekend for basketball fans. The NBA is back in action as teams gear up for the final stretch of the regular season. Meanwhile, college teams have a few more chances to boost their NCAA Tournament resumés before March Madness arrives. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options for basketball fans this weekend and it’s not hard to see why. Get off on the right foot with this guaranteed payout.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Download the App

Creating an account on bet365 Sportsbook and downloading the app are the first steps to unlocking this offer. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process:

Set up a new account and make a qualifying deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1 wager on any NBA or college basketball game this weekend.

Win $200 in bet credits instantly.

Bet $1, Win $200 With This Bet365 Bonus Code

All it takes is a $1 wager on any team in any sport to qualify for this instant payout. In other words, bettors won’t need to sweat out that original wager. Instead, bet365 Sportsbook is giving you a win no matter what.

Players who take advantage of this offer will have an extra $200 in bet credits to work with this weekend. Given how many options there are across the NBA and college basketball, it’s a perfect time to redeem this offer.

Other Basketball Promotions Available

After claiming this 200-1 instant payout, check out the promotions page in the app for other offers. Bettors can get Early Payout Specials on the NBA and college basketball. Simply opt into either offer for the chance to win before your game even ends.

Bet365 Sportsbook will pay out bettors early if their chosen team opens up a huge lead. For the NBA, a 20-point lead will trigger this early payout. Meanwhile, college basketball bettors will clinch this early payout for an 18-point lead at any time in the game. These promos are just more ways for bettors to win.

