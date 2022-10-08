BetMGM bonus code: $1k risk-free, $200 TD bonus for CFB

Our BetMGM bonus code will activate two incredible promos this weekend. The first is a risk-free bet, while the second is a $200 TD bonus for any college football game this weekend.

Prospective bettors can pick up a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 to use on any game this weekend by applying our BetMGM bonus code. This can be done by clicking on any of the links on this page.

You can choose to wager on any game this weekend. This includes betting on NFL Week 5, the MLB Playoffs, college football, and more. A risk-free bet will back your first wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if it loses. Bettors in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana could opt instead for a $200 TD bonus for college football.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1k Risk-Free Bet

Many legal online sportsbooks offer some version of first bet insurance. This includes BetMGM, who will back a player’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in free bets if the new user’s first cash wager loses. BetMGM will issue a refund in free bets if the player’s first bet settles as a loss. The free bets are applicable to other sports leagues in addition to the one a bettor wagers on.

For example, a bettor could throw down $200 on the New York Mets to win on Saturday night. If they lose the game, however, the player would get back $200 in free bets to use on any other MLB and NFL Week 5 games this weekend.

How to Register with Our BetMGM Bonus Code

Any prospective bettor in a state where BetMGM is available, except for NY, can earn a $1,000 risk-free bet for use on any game this weekend. Here is how to get in on the action with a risk-free bet this weekend:

to apply our BetMGM bonus code. Fill in the requested information sections.

Select any deposit method available.

Choose a game to wager on.

Place an initial bet of up to $1,000.

If your first bet wins, you will get back your wager and a profit from the winning bet. However, if your first bet loses, you will get back up to $1,000 in site credit to use on another game.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus for College Football

New players in Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana can turn a mere $10 wager into a $200 bonus if either team in the college football game of their choice scores a touchdown. The great thing about this promo is that the bonus will convey independent of the game’s outcome. Plus, if you sign up, your team doesn’t even have to score for the bonus to convey.

For example, you could bet $10 on Alabama to beat Texas A&M. If they win 7-0, you will get back your $10 stake, a profit, and the $200 bonus. However, even if Alabama loses 42-0, you would still get the $200 bonus, as Texas A&M will have scored a touchdown.

