Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Baseball fans can take advantage of a massive $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM ahead of tonight’s MLB games. Your first cash wager of up to $1,000 will either earn you a profit or another chance with five bonus bets.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New users who sign up via the links on this page will instantly apply our BetMGM bonus code. This will lock-in a $1,000 first bet offer for any MLB game tonight or later this week.

The New York Yankees will attempt to take three out of four games against the Baltimore Orioles with a win on Thursday night. Luis Severino will be on the mound for the Yankees. He’s 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts. The Orioles will send out Kyle Bradish as look to walk away with a split in the series. Bradish is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

Secure a $1,000 first bet as part of this BetMGM bonus code offer by clicking here.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1,000 First Bet Offer for Any Game This Week

BetMGM’s new user promo is available for use on any Major League Baseball game. You could wager up to $1,000 on the Texas Rangers to win agains the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Pirates to cover the spread, or the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners to combine to go over the total runs line. Player props like home runs, total bases, and stolen bases will also be eligible to bet on.

You will secure a cash profit if your first bet wins. However, if your first bet loses, you won’t wind up empty-handed. BetMGM will credit your account with five equal bonus bets. You can apply the bonus bets to any market in other MLB games, UFC 290 bouts, and Wimbeldon matches.

Register for This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

BetMGM’s registration process is simple and should only take a few minutes to complete. Follow our sign-up guide below to get in on the action tonight:

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code.

to apply our BetMGM bonus code. Input the necessary personal information to confirm your identity.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Choose any MLB game this week.

Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market.

You will secure five bonus bets to use on any other games in Major League Baseball or another event like Wimbeldon or UFC 290. You’ll have the option to use the bonus bets on markets in different matchups.

Odds Boosts for Tonight’s Games

BetMGM has a wide array of odds boosts available for tonight’s MLB games and more. Simply click on the MLB tab or any matchup to see these enhanced odds markets:

Paul Goldschmidt to record 2+ hits, Cardinals to cover +1.5, and Cardinals first to score 4+ runs (+390)

Bryce Harper to record 2+ hits and Phillies to win (+500)

Bryan Reynolds to record 1+ hits, Pirates to win, and 10+ total runs scored (+525)

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each to record 1+ RBIs, and Phillies to cover +1.5 (+650)

Randy Arozarena to hit 1+ home runs and Rays to win (+675)

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 first bet offer to use on any game this week.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.